What is the ‘hands in’ TikTok trend? Adorable dogs go viral

The ‘hands in’ dog trend has viewers and pet owners in tears as they include their beloved pups in one of May’s trendiest TikTok challenges.

TikTok’s ‘hands in’ trend may only be in its beginning stages of taking over dog-tok, but the millions of views that posters have received overnight goes to show how adorable this fad truly is.

To do the ‘hands in’ trend, you’ll need at least two humans, one dog, and a whole lot of love. As the pair of TikTokers place their hands in a pile for the camera to capture, they wait for their dog to put its paw on top.

Article continues after ad

The trend began this May and has done its duty of bringing dog lovers together in celebration of their furry best friend, as the trend has over 13M posts on the platform.

In one viral post, TikToker ‘danniwellss’ shared their take on the challenge and gained 14M views in just two days.

Article continues after ad

As Danni and her loved one placed their hands together, they waited for their dog to follow through. Within seconds, the adorable pup gave them a love tap with their paw. The three then celebrated with excitement.

“When you cheered and she was immediately proud of herself,” a fan commented as they took in the happy moment.

Article continues after ad

“They look at dad then mom… you can see the wheels turning lol,” added another.

TikToker and owner of a 13-year-old playful participant, ‘aayydduuhh,’ tested the ‘hands in’ trend as well, gaining over 1M views in one day.

Though it took a moment for the pup to catch on, they eventually gave their owners their paw, causing the TikToker to gasp with excitement.

Viewers of her viral clip were nearly in tears at the old girl and her “big brown eyes.” While others couldn’t help but call her “beautiful.”

While the ‘hands in’ trend gives dog owners yet another reason to document their beloved pets, it also goes to show just how special a furry friend is, as many viewers also reminisced about their own dogs — making the content even more wholesome.

Article continues after ad