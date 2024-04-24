EntertainmentTikTok

What is the ‘Asoka’ makeup trend on TikTok?

Kawter Abed
The ‘Asoka’ makeup trend is taking over TikTok, as users are doing traditional Indian bridal looks to the tune of a popular Bollywood hit.

Over the past couple of years, TikTok has become a breeding ground for viral trends, constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity through music, fashion, and personal expression.

The latest trend to take off on the app is the ‘Asoka’ makeup fad, which is named after the 2001 Bollywood film ‘Asoka’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, as it includes one of the songs from the film.

‘Asoka’ TikTok trend explained

The ‘Asoka’ makeup trend, started by TikToker suwarnadwipa.mua, sees users transforming their everyday looks into Indian bridal makeup and outfits. Using smooth transitions, they get ready to beat of the song ‘San Sanana’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Asoka’ while grooving and lip-syncing to it.

At the end, they reveal the final glamorous look, which usually consists of a colorful bridal veil, dramatic makeup, and heavy gold jewelry, showcasing the beauty of Indian wedding fashion.

Content creators from various cultural backgrounds have been participating in the craze, and many are amassing tens of millions of views and likes on their videos.

TikTok users have been loving the visually appealing trend, commenting things like “You’ll never catch me skipping one of these” and “Best makeup trend ever.”

Its popularity has also sparked renewed interest in the original film ‘Asoka’ and song ‘San Sana’ by Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, and Hema Sardesai, as evidenced by comments on YouTube.

“Who else is here because of TikTok makeup video?” one user asked, while another noted that the song “is trending after 23 years of release.”

So far, over 233,000 videos have been made using the catchy sound from suwarnadwipa.mua’s post and even more are continuing to be uploaded every day as the trend takes over For You Pages across the app. 

