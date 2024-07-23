Why is ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ going viral? TikTok fashion trend explained

The viral ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ trend on TikTok is giving users the chance to show off their fashion prowess to a funky tune.

The social media platform is commonplace for users across the globe to showcase their skills, talents, and quirks to a wider audience, with fashion styles often a popular draw.

This latest trend is no different, users taking the opportunity to share something unique about their sense of fashion by recreating a video made by the account ‘illtetotetoyou‘.

In the original TikTok, posted on June 12, Illtetotetoyou had several of their Roblox characters perform the ‘Sturdy Dance – Ice Spice’ emote with a remix of Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s ‘Dr. Beat’ played over the top.

Garnering nearly 800,000 views, the catchy song and simple dance moves quickly caught on as TikTok users soon turned the trend into a fashion show.

In multiple additions to the trend, the song and dance have been used by designers and sewers alike to post their creations.

Seamstress Alexandra Louise contributed to the trend by sharing all the Barbie outfits she had recreated. Her video ended up more viral than the trend’s origin, with over 20 million views and nearly four million likes.

Others have taken part in the trend to help determine what style that fashion sense falls under, such as Sophie whose video had viewers dub her as a “whimsical pirate lady”.

On the other hand, user Caroline Vazzana approached the challenge with no goal in mind other than showing viewers her love for “fun clothes”.

For anyone wanting to take part in the ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ trend themselves, all you have to do is prepare a variety of outfits and learn the steps to the emote dance. Then, simply edit your video to switch outfits every few beats and layer the catchy song over the top.