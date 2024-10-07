What is protein Diet Coke? Dirty soda goes viral after MomTok’s obsession 

After protein Diet Coke went viral in Utah, where ‘dirty soda’ was popularized, TikTokers began trying the new drink craze for themselves to take part in the app’s latest fad.

When the premiere of Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released in September, fans learned how obsessed members of TikTok’s MomTok were with dirty soda, which is soda mixed with flavored syrups and creamer.

The dirty soda craze then led to another bubbly trend that popped off on TikTok in late September; the protein Diet Coke.

The drink is a mixture of Diet Coke and a vanilla protein shake. Though you can make your own shake with protein powder, many people buy a premade protein shake and combine it with an iced Diet Coke.

TikToker Rebecca Gordon shared how she made the viral drink. In her video, which boasted 2.5M views, she went to a gas station in Utah, where MomTok originated, and purchased the necessary ingredients.

“Welcome to Utah, where protein Diet Coke is currently trending,” Gordon said, “Gets a 10/10 for me,” she added.

Private chef and Diet Coke lover Meredith Hayden, also known to her millions of followers as ‘wishbonekitchen,’ even tried the viral drink.

“Utah girlies know their soda, so we’re gonna try it!” Hayden exclaimed. “Oh my God, wow. That is phenomenal… I was expecting to like it, but I love it!”

She also compared the protein Diet Coke to a root beer float, saying that the taste was “identical.”

TikTok: wishbonekitchen Private chef Meredith Hayden tries the viral protein Diet Coke and instantly loves it.

TikTok user Jaycie Kathleen also shared why she liked the protein Diet Coke so much, saying that the 42 grams of protein from the vanilla shake was a bonus.

“This is 230 calories because Diet Coke is zero, and you get 42 grams of protein – oh my gosh… mhmm, it’s so good. I definitely want to try it with root beer, too,” she said.

In addition to protein Diet Coke, fluffy Coca-Cola also went viral on TikTok. The beverage includes a glass coated with marshmallow fluff, crushed ice, and a regular Coca-Cola.