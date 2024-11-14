Dry yogurt is the latest viral TikTok craze – but what is it exactly?

Dry yogurt has completely taken the internet by storm throughout November, with the trend becoming especially popular on TikTok.

Yogurt has always been praised for being a good addition to any diet. It’s very versatile. You can either add it to things or add things to it to make sweet or savory dishes.

Throughout November, hundreds of posts dedicated to making it, trying it, and reviewing it flooded the video streaming platform.

Dry Yogurt stems from something popular in the Middle East known as labneh, which is a spread made by straining yogurt to remove excess liquid.

It’s pretty easy to make if you want to try it out for yourself. You simply take some yogurt, wrap it in a paper towel, and put something heavy on it to “help press out the moisture,” Takeout reported.

Then you just let it sit in your fridge for 48 hours and you’ve created the trendy snack. Once it’s ready, the yogurt takes on a clay-like consistency while keeping its delicious flavor and nutritional value.

TikTokers have mixed feelings about it

Influencer Michelle Brown was one of the many people who participated in the trend as she documented herself making the snack on TikTok. It quickly went viral, with her two-part series getting more than 21 million views in total.

The social media star described the texture as similar to cream cheese or frosting and admitted that she wasn’t sure whether she liked it or not.

“Woah, that is thick, I don’t know if I like the thickness,” she said after tasting it. “It sticks to every part of your mouth.

“The taste hasn’t really changed that much. I think it would be really good with some fruit and granola on it.”

Another TikToker named Kelita Rosita also made her own version of dry yogurt, but using sourcream instead of yogurt and she was more satisfied with the results.

She explained in the video that she’s not a fan of yogurt so she used sour cream and apricot jam for flavoring instead.

“I’m impressed,’ she said as she tried it.

