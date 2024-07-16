Fluffy Coca-Cola is the latest in the ‘dirty soda’ trend that has been sweeping TikTok for some time now, and the sugar-heavy drink looks to be a real treat.

The trend originated when TikToker @not.eg, who goes by Emma Grace, posted a video of her and her grandmother ‘Memama’ making one of these ‘fluffy Coca-Cola’ drinks.

Dirty sodas have become a craze, especially across the Southern States, and Emma Grace’s grandmother has created a viral internet trend involving the new drink.

What is fluffy Coca-Cola?

The drink is pretty simple to make, and involves lining a glass with marshmallow fluff so that the whole inside of the glass is white. You can use different flavors of marshmallow fluff, but the classic is recommended for it’s vanilla flavor.

Then, you’re going to want to add some crushed ice to the glass, and simply pour in your Coca-Cola of choice.

Grab your straw, give it a stir to mix in some of the marshmallow, and you’re done.

The best part about this drink is that the marshmallow lumps can be sucked up your straw, adding a kick of sweetness to the refreshing drink. On top of that, the vanilla flavor from the marshmallow fluff works well with the Coke’s caramel-sweetness.

What is a dirty soda?

Dirty sodas started out as soda drinks with creamers added to make them ‘dirty’. This trend of sodas became popular in Utah at small, regional chains like Swig, where they add flavors and cream to any number of sodas to make them even sweeter.

Eater Dirty sodas come in a variety of flavors.

The drinks gained popularity in Utah because it has a large Mormon population, and due to their religious beliefs, they aren’t allowed to drink tea, coffee, or energy drinks.

These dirty sodas then became a way for people to enjoy drinks with the flavors of iced coffees, but using Cola instead of espresso.

Fluffy Coca-Cola reviews

This video trend has fans calling out for “fluffy everything, please”, and people have been blown away by how good this drink tastes.

It is being commended for the way that it can give you a little pick-me-up in the afternoon, without giving yourself a caffeine headache.

The trend has become so popular, that Coca-Cola themselves commented on the original video, saying, “Protect Memama at all costs.”

Others are getting creative with the drinks, and using Dr. Pepper or root beer instead of cola. There was also another iteration that added cherry syrup and crushed cherries at the bottom of the glass.

This isn’t the only crazy drink trend going viral on TikTok; ‘ sink drinks’ have become so popular that experts have had to warn against them.