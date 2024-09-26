‘Spiced-Coke kid’ goes viral after mistaking Coca-Cola flavor for alcohol

TikTok users named a young boy ‘Spiced-Coke kid’ after he mistook the soda for alcohol in a viral video.

A young boy was beside himself when he thought he had consumed alcohol by mistake. In a TikTok shared by his aunt, Morgan Deardeuff, the boy voiced concerns about a drink he had been offered.

“My nephew told me his friends accidentally drank alcohol the night before so I asked him to show me what they drank,” Morgan said.

When her nephew looked the drink up on the internet, his aunt could barely hold in her laughter and soon realized he was mistaken because of the name of the beverage.

Turns out, the boy thought the can of Coca-Cola Spiced in the fridge contained actual alcohol, mistaking the word “spiced” for “spiked.” Fearing that he’d be in trouble, the boy decided not to drink it.

“So, this is what kids your age were drinking last night? But you didn’t drink it, right?” Morgan asked.

“No, I was about to,” her nephew, who TikTokers named the ‘Spiced-Coke kid,’ answered.

“Some kids are dumb because they thought it was ‘spice,’” the boy added, alluding to the fact that he and his friends also thought the soda contained recreational drugs.

He then explained the comical reason why he and his pals were considering trying the drink in the first place. “So, we tried this nut with like, ghost pepper in it, and everybody got thirsty. So, I grabbed the last water. So, the only thing that was left in the mini-fridge was this, and they thought it was spice,” he said.

After Morgan’s “wholesome” video of her nephew went viral, the pair did a taste test of Coca-Cola Spiced and shared the results to TikTok.

“He finally worked up the courage to try the Spiced-Coke,” Morgan captioned her video.

Looking as if he might be getting fooled, the Spiced-Coke kid double-checked the box of sodas to make sure he wasn’t being tricked.

“This smells like alcohol!” he exclaimed.

After some convincing from his aunt, her nephew finally tried the Coca-Cola Spiced. “Ew!” he said after one sip.

Viewers found the moment comical and commented how adorable his hesitation was. “Him reading the ingredients before he drinks it is everything,” wrote one.

“He really thinks you’re trying to get him drunk,” added another with laughing-face emojis.

Fortunately for the young boy, Coca-Cola Spiced was discontinued this September, so he won’t have to worry about mixing the soda up with alcohol or other drugs. Coca-Cola also discontinued Diet Coke with splenda and Cherry Vanilla Coke.

For soda fans wanting to try something different, Oreo Coke Zero has been a smash hit, with many having compared the limited-time collab’s taste to Vanilla Coke.