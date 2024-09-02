What is Mormon MomTok? Wives go viral as culture draws interest

TikTok is experiencing a newfound interest in Mormonism thanks to Hulu’s new show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives – and it turns out there are several internet-famous Mormon gals on the app.

Interest in Mormonism has gained traction online after the Season 1 trailer for Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was released this August.

What some social media users might be shocked to learn is that there’s a nook within TikTok dedicated to Mormon moms and wives.

Within that part of the platform, popular Mormon moms like Taylor Paul and Whitney Leavitt share a multitude of videos – some being life updates, and others being dancing videos that end up going viral.

Taylor, who was involved in a domestic violence case in 2023 where her 5-year-old daughter fell victim to a thrown chair, has boasted over 4M followers since the altercation.

The influencer has since bounced back from her “rock bottom” and continues to post TikToks featuring her three children and her husband Dakota Mortensen.

Who is part of Mormon MomTok?

Mormon MomTok was started by Taylor Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, and Mikala Matthews. However, the four women were later joined by Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, and Jessi Ngatikaura.

The group of seven women often collaborate on TikTok content, boasting millions of followers and views on the platform.

The ladies managed to gain so much popularity online, that Hulu initiated an entire series about their group and how MomTok has taken over their lives. The reality series premieres on September 6.

Examples of MomTok content

In one of Taylor’s viral videos, she addressed how she was being criticized for not following the strict values and rules of Mormon culture by joining Hulu’s new series.

“Members afraid of how we’re making the church look, yet they are making it seem ugly all on their own.”

Popular Mormon mom Whitney Leavitt often goes viral by posting dancing videos with a mix of friends within her religion.

In a TikTok shared with her 2M followers, Whitney welcomed her fans to the “updated Mormon MomTok.” During this, she danced with her gal pals to ‘SexyBack’ by Justin Timberlake.

Mormon mom Jen Affleck, who is related to actor Ben Affleck through her husband, also posts viral TikToks of her home and family life.

Her 1M followers have grown to love her mother-daughter time with her oldest child Nora. “Such a lovely family,” wrote one on a video of her family of four.

TikToker Hannah Neeleman also gained millions of followers by sharing her life as a Mormon. While her content drew controversy from fans, especially after her husband gifted her an apron for her birthday, the former ballerina continues to gain attention by posting about her livelihood on Ballerina Farm.

Hannah is also well-known for being a “tradwife,” short for “traditional wife,” a stay-at-home mom who embraces the traditional role of being a wife and mother.

While Mormon moms and wives are often criticized for seemingly going against their religion by drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and swearing, social media users appear to find their content rivetingly entertaining.