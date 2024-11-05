How to make TikTok’s onion boil as ‘struggle meal’ goes viral

Often described as one of the most delicious-looking struggle meals, the onion boil is going viral on TikTok.

TikTok has become the go-to place for finding recipes that are both easy and delicious, with viral hits like Baked Feta Pasta and Logan Moffitt’s cucumber salad continuing to gain popularity.

This fall, the app’s latest snack obsession is the ‘onion boil,’ is an unlikely hit that combines simplicity with serious flavor.

Originally introduced by TikToker doll_mimi over the summer, this unexpected snack has steadily gone viral, especially since October, with users replicating and customizing their own versions.

Known as a “struggle meal” for its affordability and minimal ingredients, the onion boil is a budget-friendly, intensely savory snack that’s winning over millions.

How to make TikTok’s viral onion boil recipe

To make it, start by preparing a whole onion — remove both ends and peel off the outer skin. The seasoning is highly customizable, and doll_mimi says there’s “no right or wrong way.”

However, her iconic version includes a drizzle of oil along with garlic salt, garlic powder, paprika, turmeric, black pepper, and Trader Joe’s 21 Seasoning Salute for a balanced blend of spices. Finally, add a pat of butter on top to melt into the layers as it cooks.

Set your air fryer to 350°F and cook the onion for about 25 minutes. The key to knowing when it’s done is in the texture: the onion should be tender but not falling apart.

As the TikToker advises, the middle should have a slight wiggle when nudged but maintain its shape. After it’s cooked, carefully remove any dried or crispy outer layers and get ready to dig in. You can add a sprinkle of salt as you peel back each softened layer.

The trend has exploded, with TikTok users filming themselves making this onion boil or experimenting with their own seasoning mixes, amassing millions of views on their posts.