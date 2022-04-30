What is TikTok’s viral ‘dirty soda’ & how do you make it?

TikTokers are going viral by trying out the popular ‘dirty soda’ recipe that’s doing the rounds on the app — but what exactly is a dirty soda, and how can you make one yourself?

Along with dances and challenges, TikTok is also a hub for a huge amount of food & drink-related content, with users posting everything from recipes and tutorials, to food fails and bizarre ingredient combos.

People never hesitate to try a recipe that’s going viral on the platform, whether that’s Dalgona coffee or even orange juice mixed with espresso, and many even end up finding some new favorite recipes through their For You Page.

The latest beverage to take over TikTok is the ‘dirty soda.’ The drink seems to have been around for a while now, appearing to originate in Utah, and now thousands of users are giving the recipe a try for themselves to see what all the fuss is about.

A dirty soda refers to a regular soda such as coke, mixed together with a number of other ingredients, commonly coconut creamer and lime juice, however, there are a number of different variations of the same recipe.

Many TikTok users have garnered thousands of views and like for their videos either trying out the recipe for the first time or showing viewers how they like to make it.

How to make a dirty soda

The process of making a dirty soda is pretty simple, and you can pick and choose what you want to put in it based on your preferences.

Here’s just one way to make a dirty soda:

Fill a glass with ice. Pour in a soda of your choice, such as Coca-Cola or Pepsi. Add coconut creamer or syrup, and lime juice or sliced limes (the quantity of each is up to you — simply adjust based on your preferences!) Add a straw and mix together.

The recipe is a super simple one and can be customized in whichever way you want. It seems like some people have found a new favorite drink as ‘dirty sodas’ continue to take over TikTok.

Drinks recipes often have a tendency to go super-viral on the app, as people are always looking for new concoctions to try, including a whole host of interesting Starbucks drinks.