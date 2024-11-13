What is TikTok’s ‘loaded cereal’ trend? Users turn breakfast item into indulgent desserts

The ‘loaded cereal bowl’ trend is popping off on TikTok, and users are loving how completely adaptable it is.

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve probably come across the ‘loaded cereal’ trend that’s taking over the app. It all started with content creator Lauren Hoffman, who shared her unique cereal creation, which she revealed was inspired by a pregnancy craving.

Lauren’s original loaded cereal bowl included a mix of honey nut Cheerios, sliced bananas, strawberries, peanut butter, and a crumbled brownie, all topped off with milk.

Her video quickly went viral, racking up over 1.4 million views and countless likes as other TikTok users were inspired to try their own versions.

In this trend, TikTokers are transforming a simple bowl of cereal into a vibrant, dessert-inspired meal by adding a variety of fun and unexpected toppings. Many choose fruit like strawberries and bananas, while others get more decadent, adding cake, brownies, or chocolate.

Nearly every variation seems to include some type of nut butter, like almond or peanut butter, which not only adds flavor but a bit of extra protein. Additionally, many creators sprinkle on “seasonings” like cinnamon, cocoa powder, or honey for an extra boost of sweetness or spice.

One of the interesting aspects of the loaded cereal trend is its flexibility. For those who prefer a softer cereal texture, yogurt is a popular choice, adding creaminess and a touch of tang. Others who like the classic crunch stick with milk.

Some creators have even made “healthier” versions of the loaded cereal by swapping in protein powder, Greek yogurt, or plant-based milks and limiting the toppings to fresh fruit.

Throughout November, TikTokers have been putting their own spin on Lauren’s concept, with each loaded cereal bowl looking more creative than the last.

From a nutrient-packed, fruit-filled breakfast to a sweet, dessert-inspired treat, this trend has completely transformed the way people enjoy a simple bowl of cereal.

This is just one of the latest food trends to blow up on TikTok, joining the viral, budget-friendly savory snack known as the “onion boil.”