Spider-Man Miles Morales NPC TikToker confronted for filming on private property

Popular Miles Morales NPC TikToker ‘Leaks World’ refused to break his Spider-Man character even as security demanded he leave during a recent live broadcast.

‘Leaks World’ has taken the NPC TikTok trend by storm with his rendition of Miles Morales and with the character a big part of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 game, a lot more people are being introduced to his content.

Despite his popularity and massive following, the web-slinger had a brutal confrontation with security during a TikTok Live for alleging being on private property.

In a series of clips taken from the stream, Leaks World was doing his standard Spider-Man content in front of thousands of viewers when a security guard showed up and demanded he move away.

Security gets heated with Spider-Man NPC TikToker

In the middle of the stream, a security guard approached Leaks World and requested that he stay off of private property, asking him nicely to move away.

“If you’re over there and anywhere on that property, that’s private property,” the guard said, admitting that there was a gray area between where he was filming and where the private property area began.

“This is public property, the sidewalk, right?” Leaks World stated, grabbing his camera and showing his chat that he was on a sidewalk. “I’m here to respect the rules. My dad works for the police. This is just what I do.”

A bit later, the security returned, explaining that his “command” wanted to speak with the TikToker about moving, but instead of complying, Leaks World remained in character.

“Nah, I’m gonna do my own thing,” he said and continued to interact with chat, ignoring the security who grew increasingly impatient. However, this seemed to only attract more viewers, as the TikToker jumped to over 20,000 watchers.

“I need you to move over there,” the security tried again, revealing that his name was Dylan.

“Do you know who I am?” the Spider-Man impersonator shot back. “I’m Miles Morales. I’m not a TikToker, I’m Miles Morales. I save lives every day and this is how you’re gonna treat me?”

Eventually, it seems like the security guard gave up, especially once Leaks World started thanking him for pushing his live viewer count over 26,000.

It’s not clear if there were any additional issues with the broadcast, but the TikToker responded to a clip of the altercation commenting “standing on business” to a slew of laughing emojis.

