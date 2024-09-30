What is the viral Domino’s TikTok pizza?

Chances are if you’ve been scrolling through TikTok of late, you’ve come across the viral Domino’s pizza dominating the platform’s food content. Packed with mouth-watering ingredients and crave-worthy flavors, it’s no wonder the dish has become so popular.

Simply put, the Domino’s TikTok pizza is a new hack flying around on the internet. It involves a pan-crust base, topped with extra garlic parmesan sauce, cheese, Philly cheesesteak, and bacon.

The TikTok pizza isn’t an official item that you can order via the Domino’s menu, but rather a customizable order that you can put together when ordering online or through the app.

It’s become a sensation on social media, with countless users posting videos of themselves trying out the new dish, before giving it a detailed review explaining why it’s so good.

TikToker @lukefoods, who regularly posts fast-food-related content on his channel acquired over 4 million views after he tried out the new trend. He dug into the new pizza from his car, proclaiming that is was “super cheesy, super saucy, and super delicious.” He ended up giving it a substantial 8.7 out of 10.

How to order the viral Domino’s TikTok pizza

If the TikTok fast-food creation has you salivating, and you’re desperate to try out the new combo yourself, don’t worry, we’ve got all the details on how to order this dish, and it couldn’t be easier. Simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Visit the official Domino’s website to order or download the app. Select the Pan Pizza option which will serve as your base. For your sauce, choose an extra helping of Garlic Parmesan loaded on top, as this will serve as the replacement for the marinara sauce. Add some extra cheese on top to make it even more indulgent. For your toppings, choose bacon and Philly cheesesteak meat. Order for either delivery, or pickup if you want to chow down on the dish from your car like Luke does in the viral TikTok video.

That’s it! You’re ready to try out fall’s latest food trend. In terms of price, the total will vary from location to location. A typical medium pizza with several toppings usually starts at approximately $13.99​.

If you want a more accurate representation of price, make sure to check out your local store, and also enquire about any deals they may currently have on offer.

This isn’t the only food trend that’s soared this September. A man went viral earlier this month after revealing a hack allowing customers to order a Strawberry Banana Milkshake from Chick-fil-A.