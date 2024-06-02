Twitch streamer Jynxzi reveals he’s “crushed” after breakup with Breckie Hill

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jynxzi revealed that he’s “crushed” after his breakup with TikTok star Breckie Hill.

On May 29, 2024, Nicholas “Jynxzi” revealed that he had gotten back together with Breckie Hill, following their initial breakup after three months together. However, just four days later, the streamer shared that they had once again decided to go their separate ways.

In a Twitch stream titled “we broke up,” Jynxzi announced to his viewers: “We, basically, just broke up and… it just didn’t work out. And, I think you guys deserve to know that we did break up.

“I mean, you guys deserve to know that, at least. I’m not going to get into every single thing that happened as to why we broke up,” the 22-year-old said, as he struggled to hold back tears.

Jynxzi revealed that he was “crushed” because he wanted their relationship to work out. He added: “But nothing she did was wrong. She didn’t do anything wrong. The reason why we broke up was 100% my fault. I never, obviously, cheated or anything like that.

“She just felt that I didn’t care as much about the relationship as she did. And, she also felt that I cared more about… my job than the relationship. And, she didn’t feel that I prioritized her as much as she prioritized me.”

He explained the two had split up multiple times before, but he’s sure that this breakup would be final. “I really was happy and I think she made me happier than I have felt in a while,” the Twitch star said. “But eventually, I will probably get over it.

“We’ve broken up a couple of times, but this is definitely the last time… and, it’s the first time I’ve went on stream and talked about it because I feel like that’s what you guys deserve to know.”

At the time of writing, Breckie Hill has not addressed their breakup.