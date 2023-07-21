YouTuber builds life-size clone of himself using gigantic 3D printer

YouTuber Ivan Miranda has completed a life-sized 3D print of himself by assembling a gigantic 3D printer and the results are incredibly impressive.

The ceaseless churn for YouTube content never ends, and we’ve previously seen some content creators gravitating toward making huge versions of otherwise ordinary objects, like keyboards or laptops. But, YouTuber Ivan Miranda has created a life-size clone of himself by assembling a gigantic 3D printer, first spotted by Tom’s Hardware.

Miranda seems to have a penchant for large-scale 3D prints, having previously 3D printed an entire go-kart, and excavator himself. But, he’s now printed a clone of himself, which involved building the “World’s largest DIY 3D printer”.

The printer itself is made from aluminum, and has a gigantic printing volume, with a dizzying number of motors required for the printer to move across each axis. Naturally, the printer itself is also flushed with 3D-printed elements, too.

Once his monster machine was made, he got to work with an initial test print, which happened to be a gigantic version of himself.

It’s actually kind of creepy

Youtube: Ivan Miranda

The finished 3D print is comprised of 4375 layers of red PLA plastic, with a total printing time of 108 hours, with three failures, and two “catastrophic” failures along the way. But, the finished result is incredibly impressive. In the video, you can see the print begin at his feet, and then slowly move its way all to the top.

However, the massive 3D printer did encounter a handful of issues along the way. Some layers were misaligned, his spool of plastic ran out mid-print, and one motor failed along the way, causing some misalignment in the torso.

The finished product stands at 1.7 meters tall and weighs a total of 6.2 kilograms, the print is totally hollow. But, the final print is incredibly impressive, even with these somewhat minor errors. In the video, Miranda then cleans up the print and places his glasses on it.

This is an incredibly impressive feat, even though the journey to get there wasn’t entirely smooth. Miranda even sells the design of the huge printer on his website for $30, though you’ll have to have some technical know-how to get it up and running yourself.