Epic Minecraft recreation captures iconic American city right down to the smog

Minecraft players worked together to build a 1:1 scale recreation of New York City that’s full of impressive details.

For many years, the most dedicated Minecraft players have committed themselves to meticulously designing impressive in-game builds.

Everything from Medieval castles to Barbie-like dream houses has gone viral online. One person even recreated Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule setting, including the feat of architecture that is Zora’s Domain.

The BuildTheEarth project invites builders to think on a much bigger scale, though, as numerous players have joined each other in an attempt to recreate the Earth in-game.

Article continues after ad

One group accepted the challenge of designing New York City in Minecraft. While they have not finished the build as of yet, Redditor d3_cent shared screenshots of their progress, specifically showcasing areas like the Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

Users have responded to this effort with the highest praise for all involved. “This project comes around to amaze me every once in a while, you guys are amazing,” reads one comment.

Article continues after ad

Another person jokingly said of the impressive attention to detail, “Not the sh***y air and the fog too.”

Article continues after ad

In replies to the thread, d3_cent said those working on the Minecraft New York City building have done everything by hand, with the help of tools such as WorldEdit, “LIDAR for the elevation, and OSM data for the general shapes of buildings.”

When asked how they’ve been able to accomplish such a feat, the Redditor merely said it has taken “lots of people, lots of time.”

Since the goal centers on recreating all of New York City, with no part of it currently finished, d3_cent says the group is still “looking for all the help we can get.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, those who simply want to visit this version of New York can do so in Minecraft version 1.20.1.