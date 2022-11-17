Microsoft cuts $50 off the Xbox Series S for Black Friday

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Microsoft’s tiny Xbox Series S is the perfect way to get into the current generation, without having to break the bank doing so.

The Xbox Series S is probably our favorite of the consoles right now. Its small size, access to Game Pass, and affordable price makes it one of the best ways to play games at the moment.

Microsoft knows how vital it is to a lot of people without the budgets for the Series X or PS5, or even a gaming PC. That’s why the further cut by $50 makes this an astounding deal.

Is the Xbox Series S worth it?

Absolutely, it’s genuinely one of the best consoles currently going – despite its lesser power.

While it can’t support 4K gaming, it does manage to blow up your titles nicely to meet your TV resolution, as well as supporting 1440p. It’s the ideal way to get into the current batch of current-generation games without having to invest far too much into the console itself.

The other great thing is its stature. A squat box that takes up about the space of a shoe box is perfect for those home theater setups, or even just slotting to the side of a monitor.

We highly recommend grabbing Game Pass for it too, making the Series S into a gaming jukebox of sorts. If you do decide to jump in on the current saving, you need to check out some of the older titles that have been preserved on the platform.

Retro games like Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Phantom Dust, and Black are all available via Game Pass Ultimate. There’s also a whole host of major games coming to the platform very soon.

Xbox Black Friday deals

You can get the Xbox Series S, along with a variety of controllers and games, throughout the rest of November.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

We’re covering Black Friday all over the site this year, so be sure to check out some of the best deals on TVs, monitors, and more.