Best Black Friday monitor deals 2022: What to expect

Looking for the best Black Friday Monitor deals in 2022? This year’s sales will be an excellent opportunity to pick a new panel up. Nearly every store will have gaming monitors on sale this November.

The monitor scene is rife with deals all year round. Amazon, Best Buy, and more consistently seem to slash the prices on screens, with even Samsung frequently ensuring that their wide selection is on top of the pile as well.

What happens though, is that through the year a lot of monitors will get their prices dropped gradually, appearing as sales. Black Friday allows us to see some real discounts, rather than just Amazon price manipulation. Rather than junk floating to the top, the big players come out swinging to get ahead of the competition.

1080p monitor Black Friday deals: Anticipated discounts

We’re expecting to see dozens of 1080p monitors go on sale this Black Friday, namely from Samsung, Asus, and LG. These companies have such a large spectrum of options that it can be hard to choose from.

However, all you need to ask is what you actually need from a monitor at 1080p. For those who game in esports scenes (maybe, CS: GO or Valorant), might want to consider the 1080p high refresh rate models. For those working from home, a 1080p monitor can be an excellent choice in adding that additional screen to your workflow.

1080p screens are fantastic choices still, as the panels continue to improve in terms of offerings (HDR, high refresh rates), but the costs remain quite low. For those on a budget, this is the perfect option for you to choose – even with the advances of 4K and ultra HD.

1440p monitor Black Friday deals: Our top pick this year

We’re fully expecting to see a bunch of 1440p monitors go on sale this year, as the prices of now older models will be clogging up store shelves, with a whole swath on the way just a couple months later after CES 2023.

The ultimate middle ground in monitor technology, and also the focus of plenty of Black Friday sales. 1440p is one of our favorite options to go for with choosing a new monitor. A lot of ultrawide and gaming-focused screens will opt for this. It provides a higher resolution for experiences but doesn’t cull the needs of those playing games.

Why go 1440p?

For those on ultrawide, it means that your PC won’t be tied up with providing a 4K signal and draining resources, with the softer 1440p allowing for weaker PCs to keep pace.

It’s also ideal if you’re planning on playing at high refresh rates on PS5, but on a budget. 4K TVs that support 120Hz can be extortion, and getting hold of the best one around can still be expensive – despite being nearly three years old.

1440p will not only allow you to play your games at higher resolutions on your chosen console, but also, probably provide enough overhead in terms of Hz, that if Sony or Microsoft ever opt to support 1440p, 144Hz, or something similar, you’ll be all set, if it has an HDMI 2.1 port.

4K Monitor Black Friday deals: The premium option

This is an odd one, but we expect 4K60 monitors to get a larger price drop than their high refresh rate brethren. The 4K revolution has happened, but while the TVs are seeing their prices drop like flies, specialized monitors for gaming, video editing, and other such tasks aren’t going to see that deep of a discount.

4K60 monitors , which output an ultra HD resolution at a max of 60Hz, will almost certainly be lining the various sales throughout Black Friday. Whether it’s LG, Samsung, or BenQ, we’ll be sure to keep tabs on these for you. Especially since we’re likely going to see a higher refresh rate of 4K panels come to market in the coming months.

144Hz+ monitor Black Friday deals to watch out for

Expect to see Samsung and LG fight for the top of the gaming monitor sales this coming Black Friday. From their 1080p models all the way to their new, luxurious ridiculous models, it’s sure going to be an interesting time come November.

Gaming at high refresh rates allows for much smoother, far better gameplay in the moment-to-moment. It’s often used in esports titles, allowing for faster reaction times when combined with the correct panels. For those just wanting something in the day-to-day, you can always keep to 60Hz, as you’ll probably only benefit when using your operating system of choice.

Black Friday ultrawide monitor deals to look for

Now’s the best time to get an ultrawide monitor, as we’re going to see a lot of them drop down in price. Right now, one of the best for those working from home is the UltraWide range from LG, while Samsung and Asus rule the roost for those who need something specific.

Samsung’s massive Ark monitor, as well as Asus’ various ROG or TUF, or ProArt (et cetera), should all see some sort of discount over Black Friday. Our theory on the Ark monitor getting a discount is that when it went up for preorder, it was given a $100 coupon. What’s $100 off something ridiculous?

