New Xbox Game Pass November 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

With November only a few weeks away, new titles are coming over to join the Xbox Game pass November 2022 lineup. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November.

Microsoft’s subscription service provides a perfect way for gamers to play and test games they may not have purchased on their own. The service is excellent for people who want to get out of their gaming comfort zone.

October 2022 saw a successful lineup with Chivalry 2 and The Walking Dead: Seasons 1 & 2 joining the party.

November’s lineup features heavy hitters. Here’s everything we know that will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in November.

Xbox Game Pass November 2022 additions

Microsoft The November lineup already has a plethora of fantastic games.

Here are all the games coming to the service in November so far. It’s expected that Microsoft will announce more as time goes on, so be sure to check back regularly.

The Legend of Tianding — November 1 (Console, PC)

Ghost Song — November 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Humankind — November 4 (Console)

Football Manager 2022 — November 8 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Prentiment — November 15 (Console, PC, Cloud

Gungrave G.O.R.E — November 22 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide — November 30 (PC)

Games leaving in November 2022

Unfortunately, as more games join the lineup, other games leave to make room for new additions. There are currently no confirmed games leaving Xbox Game Pass in November, but check in regularly to see if you need to finish a game before it goes.

Game Pass November 2022 announcement date

For Game Pass addition announcements, there is no confirmed date or time we can expect to see them. Based on previous lineups, Microsoft tends to make announcements on the opening days of each month, but they are predominately announced through their Twitter, so stay tuned there.