WWDC 2024: What to expect from the upcoming Apple event

Apple has confirmed the date and schedule for its upcoming WWDC event, and we discuss everything you can expect to see during the keynote.

WWDC, short for Worldwide Developer Conference, is an annual event Apple holds to showcase big software updates. However, the company also uses the conference to announce new hardware. Last year’s WWDC was where Apple gave us a glimpse of the Vision Pro VR headset, and in previous years the company announced Apple Watch, M2 chip, MacBooks and more.

This year’s WWDC might focus more on software than hardware. Apple is rumored to announce the iOS 18 update during the conference, which could be loaded with AI features. We expect to see many other announcements regarding AI, much like Google I/O.

Article continues after ad

Apple

Apple has confirmed the WWDC 2024 will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time to June 14. The company will follow the keynote with the Platforms State of the Union and the Apple Design Awards.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the schedule for the conference on June 10:

10:00 a.m. PDT – Apple Keynote, which provides a first look at “groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later in the year. “

– Apple Keynote, which provides a first look at “groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later in the year. “ 1:00 p.m. PDT – Platforms State of the Union, which will take a deeper dive into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, ‌visionOS‌, and watchOS, and new tools that will further empower Apple developers.

Refer to our detailed guide to learn how to watch the WWDC 2024 live from your home.

Everything Apple might announce at WWDC 2024

Below we’ve listed everything rumored to be announced at WWDC 2024. If you want to learn more about the announcements, we’ve rounded up the details into dedicated sections on this page.

iOS 18: The latest version of iOS could be the major highlight of WWDC 2024. Rumors suggest it will bring loads of AI and accessibility features along with a design overhaul

The latest version of iOS could be the major highlight of WWDC 2024. Rumors suggest it will bring loads of AI and accessibility features along with a design overhaul iPadOS 18: Since the iPad and iPhone software are nearly identical, you can expect iPadOS 18 to introduce many of the same features as iOS 18.

Since the iPad and iPhone software are nearly identical, you can expect iPadOS 18 to introduce many of the same features as iOS 18. macOS 15: The latest software for MacBooks might bring several new improvements alongside new AI and accessibility features and systems and setting tweaks.

The latest software for MacBooks might bring several new improvements alongside new AI and accessibility features and systems and setting tweaks. visionOS 2: Apple might also use the WWDC 2024 stage to announce a newer version of the Vision Pro software. However, its exact specifications are not yet known.

Apple might also use the WWDC 2024 stage to announce a newer version of the Vision Pro software. However, its exact specifications are not yet known. watchOS 11: The new operating system for the Apple Watch will be revealed at WWDC 2024.

The new operating system for the Apple Watch will be revealed at WWDC 2024. tvOS 18: The least prominent of Apple’s major operating systems, tvOS runs on the Apple TV, and we are bound to see its latest version during WWDC 2024.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

Apple

iOS 18 is going to be the star of Apple’s upcoming conference. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, iOS 18 will be one of the “biggest iOS updates” ever, highlighted by several new AI features. The software could bring many AI features that will be integrated throughout Apple apps and services.

Article continues after ad

For instance, Apple might introduce a charged-up Siri that is based on an LLM, similar to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his newsletter on May 20 that Apple “will improve Siri’s voice capabilities, giving it a more conversational feel, and add features that help users with their day-to-day lives — an approach it calls proactive intelligence.”

Article continues after ad

Gurman said Siri’s “proactive intelligence” will also lead to features like auto-summarizing notifications.

“That [proactive intelligence] includes services like auto-summarizing notifications from your iPhone, giving a quick synopsis of news articles and transcribing voice memos, as well as improving existing features that auto-populate your calendar and suggest apps. There will also be some enhancements to photos in the form of AI-based editing, but none of those features will impress people who have used AI in Adobe Inc.’s apps for the last several months,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

The Bloomberg journalist suggested in his newsletter on May 26 that Apple is also working on redesigning iOS 18. He mentioned that iPhone and iPad users will get more control over how they customize their apps and home screens. This could mean things like changing app icon colors and ditching the current grid layout to move them around freely.

Apple and OpenAI have also reportedly signed a deal so expect to see some ChatGPT-like features on your iPhones and iPads.

Article continues after ad

macOS 15

macOS 15 might take some inspiration from iOS 18, but it won’t bring as many AI features as the iPhone software. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in October 2023 that AI will be featured in iOS 18 with macOS following at a later date.

Article continues after ad

However, MacRumors reported Apple has a bunch of accessibility features in the works. macOS 15 might introduce a new “Categories” section for Live Speech, allowing you to organize phrases into your chosen categories. Apple may also expand support for adjustable text size to more apps. The company might even be planning to utilize on-device eye tracking, but further details are not yet available.

visionOS 2

visionOS 2 is the software that might run on the Vision Pro and future Apple VR headsets. Product developer Parker Ortolani created a concept for visionOS 2, showcasing several features that would be welcome updates, including a customizable Home screen, app folders, and a Notification Center. However, there’s no other information available yet.

Article continues after ad