Google I/O 2024: What to expect & how to watch it

Google will host its annual developers conference on May 14. Here’s everything it might announce at the software-focused event.

Google revealed the date for 2024’s Google I/O, where the company is expected to announce a slew of new products and features. While the company has kept most announcements under wraps, we will almost certainly get the first glimpse of the Android 15 OS at this event.

Since it’s a developer’s conference, similar to Apple’s WWDC, we expect the company to share updates on WearOS, Google TV, and Gemini AI. However, we may also have a new budget Android smartphone making a debut.

Article continues after ad

When is Google I/O?

Google’s annual developer conference, or Google I/O, is a two-day event starting May 14 and 15 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The opening day keynote will begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT on May 14.

How to watch Google I/O

The Google I/O event will be live-streamed via the official website and YouTube. You can also register using your Google account to get updates about keynotes and on-demand sessions.

Article continues after ad

Everything we expect at Google I/O

Google is expected to announce a slew of products and updates under various categories, including Accessibility, AI / Machine Learning, Android, Angular, AR/VR, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Go, Google Play, Location/Maps, Smart Home, Wear OS, and Web. However, below is the list of the most important consumer-focused products that may debut at this event.

Article continues after ad

Google

Google Pixel 8a: The Pixel 8a is the entry-level Pixel smartphone expected to be announced on May 14.

Android 15: The next version of OS to power Android devices worldwide is showcased at Google I/O. This year, we’ll have a sneak peek at Android 15.

Android XR: Google has long been rumored to work closely with Samsung to build a new XR headset. We expect that some announcements around this will be made this year.

Wear OS 5: Google has scheduled an event called “Building for the future of Wear OS 5,” which suggests a new wearables operating system will be announced.

Everything AI: The Google I/O 2024 will focus on AI like previous iterations. We can expect updates on Gemini, Google Assistant, and other AI-powered apps.

Google Pixel 8a

OnLeaks/Smartprix

The Google Pixel 8a has been heavily leaked, underlining that hiding something is not Google’s forte. The Pixel 8a will offer users a taste of Pixel experience at an affordable price point. Once launched, it will be one of the few devices with priority access to the latest Android OS updates.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 8a might launch at the same price as its predecessor – $499. However, reports hint that this budget Pixel phone might be costlier this time and may retail at around $549.

The A series Pixel phones borrow specs and features from last year’s flagship, and the Pixel 8a might follow suit. The Tensor G3 SoC powered the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro last year. However, the phone is expected to also sport the same camera specs as the Pixel 7a. a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. This may not be very pleasant for users looking for a more powerful camera combo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pixel 8a is expected to come with a slightly updated design and may have five different color choices, including blue, porcelain (beige), obsidian (black), green, and coral.

Google is expected to offer up to 7 years of security and feature updates on Pixel 8a. The phone might also be IP67 certified for water resistance, with battery life expected to last over a day. It’ll also get several AI tools like, photo editing features, Circle to Search, and the Gemini AI assistant.

Android 15

Android

Google generally gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Android OS at Google I/O. The same is expected this year, and we might get the first official glimpse of Android 15 – internally codenamed Vanilla Ice Cream – before it is rolled out to the users at the end of the year.

Article continues after ad

Google has already begun testing Android 15 through two developer previews and a beta release. This allows the company to test various features or APIs for stability and identify and remove bugs.

Article continues after ad

Early previews suggest that Android 15 might be an iterative update over Android 14 and could look similar to its predecessor. However, we can expect updated functionality and new features.

You can expect features like Satellite connectivity support, partial screen sharing, new camera control options, Private Space, improvement in multitasking, and more.

However, only features ready and tested will make it to Android 15, with others slated to arrive later in the year in further updates in a broader consumer rollout. We just have to wait for Google to unveil Android 15 in full at a keynote usually held towards the end of the year.

Article continues after ad

Android XR

At Google I/O 2024, the company is expected to announce its XR platform, and Samsung’s rumored XR headset could be the first device to be powered by this platform.

Reports claim that Google had approached Meta to switch to its Android XR platform for its standalone headsets; however, Meta seemingly rejected the offer.

Article continues after ad

As of now, we do not have specifics for Android XR and do not know what to expect. We hope the platform gets announced this year, as the Samsung headset has already been delayed significantly.

Wear OS 5

Mobvoi

Google is also expected to announce a new operating system for wearable smartwatches. This could be announced at the “Building for the future of Wear OS” keynote. We do not have any leaks or rumors hinting at the expected features of Wear OS 5. All we know is that Samsung is already working on a Wear OS 5 build for its Galaxy Watch 6.

Article continues after ad

Besides Samsung, Mobvoi also appears to have a smartwatch ready to launch with Wear OS 5. The company has already started teasing the watch. We expect Wear OS 5 to have a fair share of AI-powered features to improve battery life and track vital data.

Everything AI

Google

Without a doubt, AI will be the flavor of the season at Google I/O this year. Google is expected to introduce new features and updates for Google Assistant, Gemini, and Google’s suite of products, including Search, Maps, Drive, and more.

Article continues after ad

Google will reveal “new ways to build immersive 3D maps” and how to make “next-gen AI apps with Gemini models.” Most of these announcements will aimed at developers; however, as an end user, we will get a glimpse of what to expect in the future.

Article continues after ad

Cars, TV & more

Google is expected to make announcements around Android Auto in the session named “Android for Cars: new in-car experiences.” Similarly, the updates and road map for Google TV and Android TV OS will be shared in a session named “New user experience enhancements in Google TV and the latest additions to the next Android TV OS platform.”