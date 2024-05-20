iOS 18 will use AI to make reading notifications easier than ever 

iOS 18 is poised to be a big upgrade, with loads of AI features, and a Bloomberg report reveals that the OS will use AI to summarize your notifications.

A new Bloomberg report, penned by Mark Gurman, reveals an auto-summarization feature for notifications as part of new AI features Apple plans to introduce with the iOS 18. This feature will also give you a quick summary of news articles and transcribe voice memos.

Gurman says Apple “will improve Siri’s voice capabilities, giving it a more conversational feel, and add features that help users with their day-to-day lives — an approach it calls “proactive intelligence.”

This might suggest that the new Siri will be something similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o. The latter accepts any combination of text, audio, image, and video as input and generates fast, conversational responses. Some even assume that Apple might team up with OpenAI to bring these features to Siri. Gurman himself reported earlier this month that Apple has closed a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone.

Gurman said Siri’s “proactive intelligence” will lead to features like auto-summarizing notifications.

“That [proactive intelligence] includes services like auto-summarizing notifications from your iPhone, giving a quick synopsis of news articles and transcribing voice memos, as well as improving existing features that auto-populate your calendar and suggest apps. There will also be some enhancements to photos in the form of AI-based editing, but none of those features will impress people who have used AI in Adobe Inc.’s apps for the last several months,” he wrote.

These new features could help Apple catch up to its competitors. According to Gurman, Apple execs themselves admit internally that they are “playing catch-up.”

iOS 18 should be announced during Apple’s WWDC event which will take place from June 10 to 14. However, a public rollout may not begin until September.