iPhone 16 rumored to have completely revamped AI-powered Siri

Apple is reportedly developing a new AI-powered Siri for the iPhone 16, which could be its most advanced virtual assistant yet.

AI has taken this year by storm and none of the big tech companies are shy of embracing it. Apple also announced a handful of AI-focused developments during WWDC 2023 but without using the term “AI” or “artificial intelligence”.

AI is already a big part of your iPhone, with Siri and Spotlight being just two examples. But a new rumor suggests that the iPhone 16 could get even better AI features, as Apple is reportedly planning to go all-in on Siri, making it the ultimate virtual assistant.

Apple to make Siri the “ultimate virtual assistant” with AI

Apple

Leaker Tech_Reve shared Apple’s AI ambitions on X. As per the source, Apple is currently using an LLM (large language model) to completely upgrade Siri into the “ultimate virtual assistant”.

Apple is reportedly developing Siri into its “most powerful killer AI app.” The AI upgrade is currently underway, and the first product is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2024. The upcoming iPhone 16 will also benefit from the revamped Siri, claims the leaker.

The news comes after Samsung unveiled its generative AI suite called Gauss during its AI Forum in Seoul on Wednesday. Gauss is expected to arrive integrated into the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024. Rumors suggest Samsung could charge people a monthly fee to use the Galaxy S24’s AI tools.

In any case, Siri’s AI makeover could make it more conversational and able to do a lot more than it does now. It should also help the iPhone 16 series level up the playing field with the AI-powered Samsung S24 lineup.

The new iPhones are looking a like nominal upgrade so far. You could see a new A18 Pro chip on all four models as well as some camera and display improvements. The iPhone 16 should launch in the Fall of 2024.