Apple Vision Pro 2: Everything we know so far

The Vision Pro 2 is expected to be the successor of Apple’s first VR headset. We discuss everything known about the device so far, including its launch timeline, price, and features.

Apple announced the Vision Pro back in June 2023 during the WWDC event. The VR headset went on sale in the US in February this year, and it’s set to roll out more widely on June 28 for $3499.

It’s clear that Apple doesn’t want to launch a new VR headset every year. Various reports suggest Apple has axed the Vision Pro 2’s development to focus on a cheaper, lighter-weight Vision product that is more enticing to the general consumer.

Even so, there are lots of leaks and rumors about what to expect from Apple’s upcoming VR headset.

Apple

Apple may not announce the Vision Pro 2 before 2026, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. “The company has no plans to abandon the high end of the headset market, but this second-generation Vision Pro will take longer to arrive,” Gurman explains.

The Information reported the same on June 18, stating that development work on a second-generation high-end model of the Vision Pro has been shelved. Both The Information and Bloomberg report that Apple wants to prioritize a cheaper VR headset, seemingly called Apple Vision, over the premium version.

The more affordable Apple Vision is supposed to debut as early as the end of 2025, per Bloomberg.

Price expectations

The Apple Vision Pro 2’s pricing is anyone’s guess right now. The Vision Pro starts at $3499, and the new one will likely be in the same range. It’s definitely not going to get cheaper, especially since Apple plans to launch it in 2026, and component prices could be higher by then.

If you want a more affordable option, you might find an Apple VR headset for around $1500, as long as you’re okay with tethering it to your iPhone or iPad.

Design rumors

Apple

The Vision Pro 2 is still in the early stages of development, but Apple is reportedly planning some big changes to its design. One potential improvement is reducing the weight and making it slightly smaller compared to the original headset.

Right now, the Vision Pro weighs about a pound, which some users find too heavy even for short periods. Apple tried to tackle this with an over-the-head strap, but making the hardware lighter could be a more effective long-term solution for the upcoming headset, according to Bloomberg.

Apple will also make the Vision Pro 2 easier for people who wear glasses. Apple chose to streamline its first VR headset by not including room for prescription eyeglasses. Instead, it partnered with Zeiss to sell prescription lenses that attach to the headset’s displays magnetically.

According to Bloomberg, managing thousands of different lens combinations “has proven to be a headache for Apple’s operations teams.” With the Vision Pro 2, Apple plans to simplify this by shipping custom-built headsets from the factory with prescription lenses already installed.

Expected Features

Spigen

Apple is expected to pack the Vision Pro 2 with plenty of new features. Rumor has it that the upcoming device may deliver a faster processor. The current device features an Apple M2 chip, but by the time the Vision Pro 2 arrives, Apple’s next-gen M4 processor should be widely available. The headset could adopt that. The possibility of the device using the M5 chip cannot be ignored either.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that the 2nd generation headset will have new lenses inside to offer better-quality images as seen by the user. These lenses could be OLEDs, according to MacRumors, which would deliver brighter images and reduce battery consumption.

The Vision Pro 2 could go all in on AI. Apple made it clear at WWDC 2024 that it is focused on AI now, introducing a bunch of new features called Apple Intelligence. Surprisingly, the latest update for Apple Vision Pro, Vision OS 2, didn’t include any of these new AI features. While the update itself was minor, it suggests future versions will likely lean heavily on AI capabilities.

Is Apple Vision Pro 2 worth waiting for?

The Apple Vision Pro 2 could be worth the wait for anyone looking for a more refined VR headset. The first-generation device was good, but Apple is likely to improve the upcoming headset based on user feedback (we hope so). It might also include the features we discussed earlier.

