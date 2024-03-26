Apple AI: Rumored Siri, Mac & iOS 18 features explained

Wondering what new Apple AI features are coming to your devices? We discuss every rumor about the Cupertino company’s AI endeavors which could come to Siri, your Mac, or in iOS 18.

AI has become more than just a buzzword in 2024. Most tech companies are jumping onto the AI bandwagon, and even Hollywood is adopting the new technology. But where is the world’s second-largest company, Apple, amidst all this?

Apple has been relatively quiet when it comes to AI. Apple execs didn’t mention AI once during the company’s WWDC keynote last year. However, this year might be different. Rumors suggest the Cupertino company will break the AI silence with its upcoming releases.

Article continues after ad

The iPhone 16 series is reported to bring serious AI features thanks to the iOS 18 update. The same goes for Macs and other Apple devices.

When will you see Apple AI features?

Apple is expected to unveil new AI features with iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, which should be held on June 10 to June 14, 2024. So that’s the earliest you can expect to see Apple AI features. The next major macOS version may also bring certain AI features for Mac devices around the same time.

Article continues after ad

These features will likely start rolling out to your devices in September when Apple begins the public rollout of iOS 18 and macOS.

Which Apple devices will get AI features?

Apple hasn’t confirmed which devices will receive AI features. It’s safe to say iPhones will benefit from the new tech, and so will the iPads. There isn’t much detail about Mac AI features, but we expect Apple may announce something with the next macOS version.

Article continues after ad

The advanced hardware on Mac devices makes them ideal for AI features. Apple already calls the M3 MacBook Air the “world’s best computer for AI.”

Apple AI rumors

Apple is rumored to be giving a lot of its services and hardware an AI upgrade. We discuss the areas where Apple is working to implement AI.

Note: In this article, “AI” has been used as an umbrella term for all artificial intelligence-related features. We are not just referring to ChatGPT-like generative AI features.

Article continues after ad

iOS 18

Apple

iOS 18 is rumored to be the “biggest iOS 18 update ever” and AI will have a lot to do with this. “When Apple announces iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, the company is expected to spend a considerable amount of time discussing how it views AI,” according to a newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Article continues after ad

Gurman reports Apple will explain how AI will be integrated into its products and why its approach differs considerably from its competitors.

While it’s unclear what AI features iOS 18 will bring, you can expect solid new improvements. One feature that has been frequently talked about is the generative AI-powered Spotlight. The on-device search available on iPhones allows you to sift through your phone’s contents. Spotlight search could get a whole lot better in iOS 18.

Siri

iPhone’s Siri has been widely criticized for not being on par with Google Assistant. But that might change soon. Apple is reportedly using a LLM (large language model) to give Siri smarter brain. It could become more conversational like ChatGPT or Gemini. It may also be able to perform complex tasks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The LLM could be based on Apple’s “Ajax” framework. Apple has an internal chatbot that Apple employees are already using. The company is said to be spending millions of dollars a day on conversational AI research.

Apps and services

It’s clear that Apple doesn’t want to lag behind in the AI race. You may see AI implementation in most of Apple’s apps, similar to what Google is doing with its services. For example, Apple Music could use AI to create auto-generated playlists, while Xcode could use AI to help developers write and troubleshoot code.

Apps like Pages and Keynote could get a boost from AI to help with writing and making slide decks. And Apple’s support apps could use AI to improve AppleCare assistance. Of course, these are not all the apps that will get AI features. More features will be announced in the future.

Article continues after ad

Apple and Google partnership

Google

A Bloomberg report from last week claimed Apple may team up with Google to bring the Gemini AI suite to iPhones. Apple has also been in talks with OpenAI for the same. While the discussions between Apple and Google remain active, a deal may not be announced until WWDC 2024, according to the report.

Article continues after ad

“It’s possible that the companies don’t reach an agreement or Apple ultimately chooses to go with another generative AI provider, like OpenAI. Or Apple could theoretically tap multiple partners, as it does with search in its web browser,” reads the Mark Gurman authored report.