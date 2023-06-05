Everything revealed at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event: New Macbook Air

Apple’s WWDC 2023 showcase has officially taken place, and here’s everything they announced so far.

Taking place every year around the beginning of June, Apple’s WWDC showcase marks the debut of various new products from the company.

This year, the Apple community has fallen in love with the probable launch of Apple’s first-ever VR headset, the Reality Pro.

Here’s everything that has been revealed during WDCC so far.

What was revealed at WWDC 2023? New Macbook Air, M2 Ultra chip

Here is everything that Apple has revealed at WWDC 2023:

Article continues after ad

15 Inch Macbook Air

With thin, 5mm borders the 15.3″ Macbook Air is powered by Apple’s very own M2 chip and gets 50% more battery life compared to its PC counterparts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Starting at just $1,299, the 15.3″ Macbook is available now. Apple also lowered the price of the 13-inch Macbook Air, with the M1 variant being $999 and M2 being $1299.

YouTube: Apple

New

This story is developing…