Everything revealed at Apple’s WWDC 2024 event: VisionOS 2, iOS 18

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference has taken place, and here’s everything the Cupertino company has revealed so far.

Every year, Apple’s WWDC reveals the latest-and-greatest improvements to the company’s iconic devices, and 2024 is no different.

Rumors have swirled for weeks ahead of the event, with things like AI and better iOS customization taking precedence during the event.

Here’s everything revealed so far at Apple WWDC 2024:

VisionOS 2 for Vision Pro headset

The Vision Pro launched in February 2024 to questionable reviews, but Apple has a slew of new updates coming to Apple’s XR headset.

It’s coming in the form of VisionOS 2, and Apple led the announcement with a major machine learning update to Photos. Apple’s also improved navigation controls on the headset.

VisionOS 2’s Mac screen control is also getting an update to support larger displays, including the ability to create a massive ultrawide screen through the headset.

Apple is also expanding Vision Pro availability to new countries in July.

iOS 18 revealed

iOS 18 has been revealed, and home screen customization is finally available for iPhone users. Users will be able to place icons wherever they like, and even adjust the colors of your app’s icons.

Focusing more on privacy, Apple’s also enabled the ability to lock apps and hide them behind FaceID.

Control Center is getting an overhaul too, with more customization and different widget groups for users to enjoy.

iMessage is getting a huge update too, with emoji tap backs, message scheduling, and text formatting coming to the app with iOS 18.

The new version also comes with updates to Mail, Maps, Wallet, and more. Mail is getting categorization, for example, and Wallet now offers the ability to tap other devices to send cash through Apple Pay.

Photo’s is getting a massive update as well, with new categories and picture customization coming to a fully redesigned app.

Apple didn’t touch on it much, but they confirmed RCS is indeed coming to iOS 18.

Home & Audio

AirPods are getting support for special Siri gestures, including the ability to simply shake your head to decline a call while youre in a crowded area. Many were hoping for new Homepods or other hardware, but nothing has been announced.

WatchOS 11 revealed

For thos using the Apple Watch for exercise, WatchOS 11’s new “training load” gives people a better idea of what your workouts look like.

The Fitness app is getting an overhaul as well, with a new customizable summary screen and the ability to pause your circle-goals due to injury or health issue.