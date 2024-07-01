Apple is already working on iOS 19 & other major OS updates: Report

Apple has already started the development of iOS 19, macOS 16, iPadOS 19, and other major OS updates, according to reports.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that Apple has “formally begun work on 2025’s major operating systems.”

While this may seem early, the reporter noted that this is the usual schedule for Apple’s software development timelines. Specifically, the Cupertino company has begun working on iOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3. These software updates will power the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple’s Vision Pro, respectively.

Gurman didn’t reveal many details about next year’s software updates, except for their codenames, which are as follows:

iOS 19: “Luck”

macOS 16: “Cheer”

watchOS 12: “Nepali”

visionOS 3: “Discovery”

Apple released its operating system updates on June 10, 2023 during the WWDC event. Since the iPhone maker usually unveils new software at this event, it’s safe to assume that iOS 19 and other big updates will also be announced there next year.

While the news about iOS 19’s development is interesting, Apple has yet to release iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 to the public. You can expect their public beta versions in August, with the official releases planned for September.

iOS 18 is a particularly significant update that will introduce several important features, including home screen customizability, a redesigned lock screen, the ability to change icon colors, and new AI capabilities.

Apple has introduced a suite of AI features called Apple Intelligence, which is not only available on iOS 18 but also on other Apple operating systems. While Apple could further refine these features with iOS 19, it’s too soon to say for certain.