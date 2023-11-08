Samsung might reveal AR headset to compete with Apple Vision Pro

Rumors are circulating that Samsung has plans to reveal an AR headset to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. Samsung is expected to unveil the device at its Unpacked event in the second half of 2024.

The Apple Vision Pro is not expected to launch until Early 2024, but there is already speculation on what products will emerge to compete with Apple’s AR headset. One of the more obvious contenders is Samsung, who already acquired expertise in the VR and AR fields with its flagship phones and the now-defunct Samsung Gear VR.

Now word has leaked out that Samsung is planning to unveil its own AR headset at its second Unpacked event of 2024. This event usually showcases Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, and analysts are expecting a new wave of foldable phones from Samsung next year, but the unnamed headset might get an announcement alongside them.

Small production run

The purported AR headset does not currently have an official name, but is supposedly referred to internally as ‘Infinite (muhan)’. WCCFTech obtained information from Korean media outlet Joongang that suggests the device will come with ‘Galaxy’ branding to put it in line with Samsung smartphones.

The Samsung AR headset will likely be powered by the second-generation XR chipset, but early indications are that Samsung has designated it as a niche product, with a production run of only 30,000 units. This pales in comparison to the estimated 600,000 units of the Vision Pro that Apple is expected to ship. A price point for the Samsung AR headset is currently unknown, but the small unit volume suggests it will carry a hefty price tag.