The best PSVR2 games: Which VR games to play first

Looking for the best PSVR2 games to play? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite games on the platform, so you know which titles to pick up for your shiny-new PlayStation VR2.

The PlayStation VR2 is finally here, and with it comes a slew of brand-new games for you to check out. We’ve put the PSVR2 through its paces, and have tested more than a few titles to tell you which ones you should be picking up first.

Since many PlayStation VR titles are digital-only, we recommend loading up your PSN account with some credit to kick things off.

Also, be sure to remember that the PSVR 2 does not work on PCs quite yet, so expect to play all of these titles on the PlayStation 5.

Rez Infinite

Price: $29.99

Developer: Enhance

Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s beloved Rez is back and better than ever with the PSVR2 version of Rez Infinite. Those with a PSVR will already know how fantastic it feels to play this PS2 classic in VR, but on PSVR2, you get some absolutely essential killer features. Firstly, you’re able to experience the game with a controller and facial haptics. For those not in the know, the game was originally toured with a full-body haptic “Synesthesia” suit, and this is probably the closest we’re ever going to getting that experience again. Secondly, the introduction of eye-tracking targeting is an absolute revelation. All you need to do is to look at objects onscreen before shooting at them.

This rhythmic experience is a gorgeous psychedelic rail shooter, and one of the best VR games you can experience entirely, and it should be high on your list when you get your PSVR 2.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Firesprite / Guerilla

Price: $59.99

Developer: Firesprite / Guerilla Games

We were able to check out Horizon: Call of the Mountain as a part of our PSVR2 review, and it’s just a top-shelf spectacle on the eyes. The gameplay mechanics have you traversing through gorgeous, lush environments with ease, thanks to the Sense controllers. You can gather new tools, shoot arrows and take part in tremendous boss encounters again gargantuan foes, too. The sheer spectacle of this game is not to be trifled with. If you want a game to really take your breath away in VR, Horizon: Call of the Mountain should be your first port of call.

Gran Turismo 7

Price: $69.99

Developer: Polyphony Digital

We’ve not had much time to spend with Gran Turismo 7 using the PSVR2 yet, but what we have played so far makes for an utterly jaw-dropping experience. Once again, thanks to the power of the PlayStation VR2 in addition to the console itself, you get an engrossing sim racing experience that’s unparalleled on any console. The presence of Foveated Rendering allows the game to absolutely shine on the PSVR2’s OLED / HDR panel, and honestly? We’d rather be playing it than writing about it right now. If this isn’t on your list yet, it absolutely should be.

Kayak VR: Mirage

Price: $22.99

Developer: Better than Life

Right, we know what you’re thinking. Really? Kayaking? Surely you could go anywhere in VR, so why is Kayaking so good? Well. The thing is that Kayak VR: Mirage has all the makings of a bonafide VR classic. This exploration-focused title makes perfect use of the Sense controllers and has gorgeous visuals across a range of zones to explore too. With so much wildlife to gawk at, and expanses to explore, Kayak VR impressed us for its technical prowess alone, and we felt like it was a fantastic game to just hang around and wind down in, too. Since this can be played in the sitting position, we felt like it was a fantastic fit between rounds of more activity-centric titles.

What the Bat

Developer: Triband

Price: $24.99

From the same developers as hit puzzler What the Golf, What the Bat dares to imagine the unthinkable. What if you had bats for arms? This hilarious title has you navigating through several comedic stages in order to get a trophy. The trouble is, you only have your bat-arms to rely on. This roomscale experience does require that you clear a bit of space out before you play it, and you won’t be able to boot it unless you have a roomscale play space set up. But, it’s a lighthearted game that we really enjoyed playing, and its level variety manages to keep things new and fresh, with all manner of funky faces and brain-tingling challenges to overcome.

Tentacular

Price: $24.99

Developer: Firepunchd Games

Much like What the Bat, Tentacular dares to break new ground in gaming. So, what if you were a gigantic squid? Tentacular is littered with physics-based challenges to overcome and faces to meet and greet as an island becomes your playground, and it’s good, lighthearted fun that’s not too difficult to wrap your head around for VR newbies, thanks to its eye-tracking features and haptic sensibilities. In fact, we were pretty disappointed to find that after spending hours with the game, we did not in fact have tentacles for arms, or were able to muck around as a gigantic monster squid in real life. Luckily, Tentacular now fills that particular void.

Demeo

Price: $39.99

Developer: Resolution Games

We love tabletop games, like Magic: The Gathering and Gloomhaven. But, there’s one crucial bit that no one really likes. Organizing hundreds of tiles, and papers, and working out calculations on the fly. Demeo takes all the pain out of a traditional tabletop dungeon-crawling experience and leaves you with the best bits- playing with your friends and rolling those all-important dice. With a range of characters to choose from and online functionality with up to four players, Demeo is a variable romp through fantasy fortresses, with gorgeous visuals and an engaging card-battling system which we were immediately smitten with.

Resident Evil: Village

Price: $39.99

Developer: Capcom

Capcom’s excellent Resident Evil Village also got a VR mode, where you can take pesky Lycans to task in a gripping survival horror epic. Making extensive use of foveated rendering, this title looks just as good in VR as it does in 2D. With high-octane gunplay in addition to all of the Resident Evil hallmarks that you inevitably come to expect, Resident Evil Village is one of the high watermarks for the platform at launch, and it’s a free update to those who already own it, too. Coming in at a now-discounted price, this is one of those titles that you should pick up, especially if you’re feeling brave enough to handle it.

Runner

Price: $14.99

Developer: Truant Pixel

Runner is an anime-inspired rails shooter that will have you shooting and slashing yoru way through teh streets of the colony planet N-351. Taking particular notes from classic Cyberpunk anime like Megazone 23, Cyber City Oedo 808, and Akira, the vibes that this game exudes are absolutely immaculate. With a wealth of upgrades and abilities to take advantage of, Runner took us by surprise. Sure, it’s not the prettiest-looking game on the platform, but it makes for an engaging VR experience that many others might initially overlook, but is one of our favorite experiences so far.

Is Half-Life: Alyx on PSVR2?

Right now, Half-Life: Alyx is not available on PlayStation VR2. Until we have more concrete news, you’re sadly going to be out of luck, as the game remains locked to Valve’s SteamVR platform for the foreseeable future.

Can you play PSVR games on PSVR2?

Sadly, PSVR games will not work on PSVR2, though many developers are issuing free updates to older games to work with the brand-new hardware. Until then, we can only hope that some excellent titles are not locked off on an outdated platform.

