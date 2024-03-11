Apple could release a cheaper Vision Pro sooner than you think

Apple has started to accelerate the entry-level Vision Pro’s development, according to rumors, and it may come sooner than expected.

The Apple Vision Pro is available for purchase in the US. Despite its particularly high price tag ($3499), the VR headset has had moderate success. However, a huge chunk of Apple fans are still waiting for a cheaper Vision Pro. Traces of a more affordable Apple VR headset were found in the iOS 17 source code back in January, and now a report offers more details.

The Elec reports that Apple is planning to bring an entry-level VR headset, which might cost significantly less than the Vision Pro. The research and development of the upcoming VR product are at pace and it might hit the market sooner than expected.

Article continues after ad

Apple is “accelerating research and development”

As reported by tipster @Tech_reve, The Elec claims Apple is starting the development of an entry-level Vision Pro.

“Apple is also accelerating research and development for the second-generation entry-level XR product to reduce the cost of micro OLED displays,” says the tipster. This might suggest that a cheaper Vision Pro could be arriving soon, however, there’s no exact timeline yet.

Article continues after ad

OLED displays used on the Vision Pro were the main driving force behind its high price. By reducing the price of the panel, Apple may be able to keep the upcoming headset’s price in check.

“The cost of the second-generation entry-level XR product will decrease by more than 50%, and the cost of micro OLED screens will decrease by more than $100, resulting in a price drop from $3,500 to $1,500,” writes the tipster.

Article continues after ad

To reduce the cost of OLED panels, Apple may diversify its supply lineup. Sony provides all the panels used on Apple Vision Pro. However, the Japanese company isn’t able to ramp up production as fast as Apple wants, according to the source.

As a result, Apple may consider giving some orders to Chinese suppliers like BOE and SeeYA. This is all unconfirmed info so take it with a pinch of salt.