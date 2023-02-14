Bigscreen Beyond VR headset: Price, specs & where to buy

The makers of Bigscreen software for VR are coming out with their own headset, Beyond. While the specs are impressive, it appears to be missing a few big things.

With what we assume is an embargo being lifted, Bigscreen Beyond was revealed to the world. After pouring some time into the various videos and news that came with it, there are some big questions that the tiny headset has raised.

The new headset promises to bring 5K and OLED panels to the conversation, while housed in a super small package. However, the headset is missing some key features that we’ve seen on Meta’s Quest 2 and the upcoming PSVR2.

Bigscreen Beyond specs

Spec Lenses Pancake lenses Display resolution 5120×2560 Display type MicroOLED Refresh rate 90Hz Field of View 90×93-degrees Pixels Per Degree 28 IPD Between 58-72mm Weight 127 g (headset only) Length 143.1 mm (5.63 in) Width 52.4 mm (2.06 in) Depth 24 mm – 49.2 mm (0.9 in – 1.93 in) Accessory Ports 1 x USB-C (USB 2.0 speed)

As of right now, we only know a handful of the specs. There’s no real mention of what is driving the headset, or if there is one at all due to it needing to be tethered to a PC. As with the original Oculus Rift and the Valve Index, the Bigscreen Beyond requires a PC to power it.

For that, you’ll need at least the following specs to drive it:

PC Part Spec CPU Quad Core Intel or AMD RAM 16GB GPU RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT (DisplayPort 1.4 and DSC required)

Custom-built headsets

While other VR headsets feature adjustable lenses, Bigscreen are asking customers to scan their faces so they can adjust it before shipping. There are no adjustable goggles onboard, meaning that the scan will have to be accurate enough to ensure it fits comfortably on the face.

Beyond also claim that they will support 15 different face sizes, ranging from 58mm to 72mm for measurements around IPD (interpupillary distance, the distance between the center of the eyes).

Audio and straps

There will be two straps available, including the one in the box. This is a lightweight strap, while the larger one with headphones will cost $99.

Beyond is missing key features

Raised by numerous VR enthusiasts, it appears the Bigscreen Beyond is actually missing a few key features that most modern headsets have. This includes things like inside-out tracking, included controllers, and no requirement for a PC.

To get the headset as light and small as they have, it appears Bigscreen has made some sacrifices in the aim to get the 5K OLED headset onto the market. While most professional VR will require a PC at certain points in the workflow, the consumer side of things has gotten used to the finer things in life.

The Meta Quest 2 is brought up in Tested’s video preview of the device. In it, the CEO, Darshan Shankar, highlights that devices like what Meta has available are much heavier and can leave users feeling worse after coming out from a long session.

Controllers & tracking

However, to get around these drawbacks, Bigscreen is allowing users to use the base stations and controllers from their SteamVR setup. The base stations allow for a fully tracked environment, and the SteamVR controllers can do finger tracking.

It will also support the Tundra Tracker and HTC Vive Tracker for full-body tracking.

Bigscreen Beyond price

Currently, Bigscreen has priced Beyond at $999. In comparison, other devices with controllers and inside-out tracking, like Meta Quest Pro, currently go for around $1500.

The Beyond currently has no included controllers and will require trackers to be placed around the house. If you were to purchase the SteamVR package, alongside the Bigscreen Beyond headset, you’d be looking at the total cost being $1427. This, of course, is before you factor in the PC you’ll need to power it.

As of right now, it’s set to come out in “late 2023.” We’d suspect it’d be released closer to November or December, should everything go to plan.

Where to buy the Bigscreen Beyond

The only place that is taking preorders is Bigscreen itself. You can find it on their website, along with any other information you might want to glean from it.