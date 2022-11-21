The best Holiday gifts for gamers in 2022

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Wondering what to get for the gamers in your life? We’ve rounded up some of 2022’s greatest gifts so you won’t have to be met with the face of disappointment this year.

Looking for a holiday gift for a gamer can feel like a bit of a curse. What do you do for the person that almost certainly has everything they want? Luckily, we’ve done all the research so you don’t have to waste precious time scrolling through endless lists of junk.

We’ve scoped out options all the way from cheap and cheerful, to some of the best gifts you can open this holiday season. No matter what your budget is, there’s bound to be something on this list that will catch your eye.

Article continues after ad

Logitech G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Console

Logitech

Price: $349.99

Logitech’s G CLOUD handheld has impressed us with its design, ergonomics, and sheer ability to do almost anything you want. You’ll be able to play almost anything, from the most popular AAA titles using XBOX Cloud Gaming to your most demanding PC games via Steam Link.

The best part? It’s incredibly lightweight and has a gorgeous 7-inch screen, which will allow you to stream this year’s biggest and best games. All you’ll need is a good internet connection to unlock thousands of games, all of which can be played at your fingertips. It’s a fantastic option for gamers that want to expand their gaming experience from beyond the traditional PC or console. With the Logitech G Cloud, you’ll be able to get that AAA experience in the form of a smaller, portable handheld.

Article continues after ad

Running on Android, you’ll also be able to use the device as a tablet, just in case you want to catch up on your favorite shows in between games. If this isn’t on your radar yet, it should be.

Higround Basecamp 65

Dexerto

Price: $135.00

There are tonnes of gaming keyboards on the market, but Higround, a part of 100Thieves has been putting in the work to create the essential esports gaming keyboard. With oodles of premium features such as silicone dampening, in addition to a hot-swappable PCB, if you wanted to change up the feeling of your keyboard switches.

In our review, we loved the premium PBT keycaps and their design, in addition to the included pre-lubed switches and stabilizers. It’s not too often that we wax lyrical about a non-custom gaming keyboard, but Higround’s gaming keyboards are simply leagues ahead of mainstream competitors. With customizable RGB lighting throughout the board, the Higround Basecamp 65 is going to fit into just about any gaming setup.

Article continues after ad

It’s almost certainly the best 65% keyboard that we’ve ever tested. If you’re looking for a gift for a PC gamer into esports, then this is one of the best options you could possibly consider.

CASETiFY Phone Cases

CASETIFY

Price: From $29.99

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With so many options for phone cases, it can be tough to choose what to protect your device with. However, CASETiFY offers a unique spin, not only are many created from recycled, old phone cases, but they also have a heap of designs that make them most eye-catching than others on the market.

CASETiFY also regularly collaborates with brands and artists for some spectacular-looking cases. So, no matter if you have an iPhone, Samsung, or a Pixel phone, you can count on the fact that you’re not only getting a sustainably-made case but one that also has an incredibly snazzy design, too. One of its most recent collaborations was for God of war Ragnarok, too, so don’t sleep on this gift, as they tend to sell out fast.

Article continues after ad

HORI Split Pad Compact

Dexerto

Price: $49.99

For a Nintendo Switch gamer, then you might want to pick up the HORI Split Pad Compact. As the name implies, it’s a Joy-Con replacement that works in handheld mode only. The twist here is that the controller is ergonomically designed to shape around your hand, and also has additional features like a dedicated D-pad, in addition to a turbo function.

One of the best features of the HORI Split Pad Compact is the assignable button on the back, you can bind this to any key on the controller, allowing you to get around any tricky control schemes for certain games. At just $49.99, this is a great addition for any gamers who like to use their Switch while out and about.

Article continues after ad

Steelseries Arctis Nova 7

Dexerto

Price: $179.99

The Steelseries Arctis Nova 7 is one of the best gaming headsets that we’ve reviewed. Coming in at a modest price point, the Arctis Nova 7 brings features and design from the higher-end models into a more affordable price point.

With crystal-clear audio, in addition to a stellar microphone, the Steelseries line of headsets are all fantastic, and the wireless connectivity of the Arctis Nova 7 means that you can also use it on your PC, too. We adore Steelseries gaming headsets, and it’s for a good reason. They’ll manage to play games, music, and almost everything else you throw at them with absolute ease. It helps that the Steelseries GG software is excellent, to boot.

In paid partnership with Logitech.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.