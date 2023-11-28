TenZ launches pre-orders for custom mouse – but you can’t see it

Professional esports player TenZ has announced pre-orders for his custom-designed mouse, but fans are confused as the design for the mouse has not yet been revealed.

Tyson Ngo, better known as TenZ has gained fans all over the world thanks to his performance as a professional Valorant player. There are many who would pay large amounts to get as good as he is at esports, which TenZ appears to be hoping for as he launches pre-orders for his own brand of custom-designed mice. There is a catch, however, as the final design for this mouse has not yet been revealed.

TenZ announced on Twitter/X that pre-orders for the mouse are now live. Numbers are said to be limited to 20,000, and can be ordered via the official TenZ website. TenZ himself was enthusiastic about the launch, saying: “I’ve always wanted to create my own mouse from scratch & it’s finally happening! I’m thrilled to share the development while we’re working on shaping it to fit my needs & preferences.”

The Twitter thread went on to say that TenZ had been working alongside experts and testers on prototypes, including hausgameS and pzogel, and that testing and revision would continue until the product was ready to ship.

Show us the shape

A few commenters said they were interested in the project or had already pre-ordered, but many were not quite as enthused, with several expressing confusion and even anger at the money being taken for something they had not even seen. One user said bluntly: “Nah, not for 200$ bro. Show the shape.”

The project is called the ‘TenZ Secret Mouse’, and some specs have been posted, such as 30 hours of battery life, up to 8000Hz polling rate, and less than 0.65ms latency, but it is still difficult for an audience to get excited about something they cannot see.

In 2022, TenZ previously launched a collaboration with Finalmouse, which generated over $7 million in revenue in one day.