Nadeshot accepts TenZ’s Valorant 1v1 console challenge: “See you on launch day”

Nadeshot has agreed to TenZ’s 1v1 Valorant challenge on console, with the 100 Thieves co-founder confirming the news on social media.

Nadeshot, the co-owner and founder of 100 Thieves, is a former Call of Duty pro and one of the most well-known voices and content creators in the FPS space.

On June 8, TenZ, a star player for Sentinel’s Valorant team, called out Nadeshot and challenged him to a match of 1v1 — the only stipulation being that they both had to play Valorant on console.

Valorant will be available to play on consoles when its closed beta goes live on June 14, 2024. However, pro players and streamers have already been sharing clips of them playing the game on consoles.

After being called out by TenZ, Nadeshot responded days later, confirming that he was down to go toe-to-toe with the Sentinal’s player.

TenZ’s challenge, which was issued on social media, reads as the following; “Come watch a better console ace here! Warming up for the next time we play 100T. 1v1 on me launch.”

Nade reshared TenZ’s initial X post and captioned his response, “This guy TenZ is really trying to put the final nail in the coffin on my career… f**k it then. See you on launch day. No backing out now.”

This isn’t the first time Nade has been involved in a 1v1 challenge in recent times, with FaZe Banks previously agreeing to a Call of Duty sniping 1v1 contest against Nadeshot.

Given that Nadeshot lost the battle against FaZe Banks, this upcoming bout against TenZ will be a chance for him to redeem himself. If he does lose, however, it could be the “final nail in the coffin” for his career as mentioned above.

While it is unclear when exactly the two will battle it out, Nadeshot’s promise that he will see TenZ on “launch day” hints that the showdown will likely take place on June 14, 2024.