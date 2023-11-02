Sentinels’ TenZ beats “washed” allegations with new flex role

Sentinels former superstar duelist Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is turning heads with his performance in a flex role.

TenZ has been a key part of Sentinels’ success since he signed with the organization back in June of 2021. In that time, TenZ has brought two trophies to the organization, including one international title.

While TenZ has played multiple agents throughout his career, he has primarily been the duelist for Sentinels. This changed when Sentinels were accepted into the VCT franchising system and the team brought on former XSET member Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone.

Zekken also played a duelist for his previous team, which meant he would have had to share the role with TenZ. This system failed to produce success. However, during the first year of franchising, Sentinels failed to make it past the playoff stage in the Americas league and did not attend an event in 2023.

Now that the team has had several months to re-evaluate their strategies as a team, TenZ has now moved to a flex role and has begun playing other agents that aren’t in the duelist category.

TenZ shocks fans with performances on new agents

Sentinels created an invitational tournament to compete against Oxygen, G2 Esports and Moist x Shopify during the off season. This small event with a $20,000 prize pool was the first test run for the team’s new role changes.

The first day of the event had Sentinels beating G2 and Moist x Shopify 2-0 and 2-1.

TenZ displayed his prowess with Omen and Breach across all five maps, maintaining a KD ratio of over 1.10. Sentinels fans on Reddit took note of TenZ’s new found success in the flex role, claiming the superstar was no longer ‘washed’.

“WHERE ARE THE TENZ WASHED ALLEGATIONS NOW,” asked a Redditor. “THAT’S MY FLEX. For real though, he is looking better and better the more we see him on this new role.”

Not all commenters were convinced at first on his ability to play a flex despite the results. However, another look at the statistics changed their opinions on TenZ’s new found success.

“As long as there is delusion, there is hope,” said another user. “Edit: Never mind, I just saw his HS% for this series this isn’t delusion anymore. This position changed really might have just revitalized his career”

Sentinels have two remaining days of matches in their invitational and a whole year of VCT ahead, giving TenZ ample time to hone his abilities and exhibit his prowess with new agents before 2024.