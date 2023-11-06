FaZe Clan & SteelSeries team up for limited-edition keyboard, mouse, more in Best Buy

FaZe Clan and SteelSeries have partnered up to launch a limited-edition keyboard, mouse, headset, and even mousepad that is also available at Best Buy.

Over the last couple of decades, FaZe Clan has taken over the internet with a wide variety of content — in streams, on YouTube, and IRL — through all of its members.

Another major aspect of the company is their merch, and they’ve entered into a multi-year partnership with SteelSeries to release four new custom-branded products.

For the first time ever, the limited-edition collection from SteelSeries and FaZe Clan is available exclusively at Best Buy.

SteelSeries and FaZe Clan partner up for limited-edition collection

Announced on November 6, 2023, the two companies took to X/Twitter to share the design of the new collection sporting products from almost every SteelSeries lineup.

The Nova 7 Wireless headset replaces the SteelSeries logo on the earcups with the iconic FaZe branding, and the ski-goggle headband sports FaZe’s popular camouflage.

FaZe’s camo design completely takes over on the Aerox 3 Wireless, covering the whole mouse in the process.

For the keyboard, FaZe and SteelSeries chose their 60% Apex 9 Mini that comes with custom built omnipoint optical switches that offer blistering actuation speed that is perfect for gamers.

Everything’s tied together with the custom QcK Heavy XXL mousepad, which features the same camouflage design but in a gray and black motif instead.

Here are the links for each product in the collection, which is available now:

