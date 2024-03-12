Wild TenZ Valorant stat reveals his dominance so far in VCT 2024

Sentinels is set to play in its first VCT international tournament in over two years, largely thanks to Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo’s incredible Valorant play, and this one wild stat shows just how well he is performing.

Sentinels made only a few roster changes following its disastrous 2022 and 2023 Valorant esports seasons. The team picked up a new IGL, Mohamed ‘johnqt’ Ouarid, and signed Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro as a substitute before adding him to the starting lineup.

These changes, alongside a role change for TenZ, have seemingly awakened Sentinels and helped the team qualify for VCT Masters Madrid by placing second in the Americas Kickoff tournament.

Article continues after ad

Fans can see just how much TenZ thrives in his new role by his entry and first fight statistics.

TenZ on Controller is a scary sight

According to former ESPN writer Tyler ‘Fionn’ Erzberger, the average Controller player averages about a 10% entry rate, or taking the first fight in a round. TenZ, who was historically used as an entry player before taking on his current Controller position, smashed that average out of the water.

Article continues after ad

The player has an average entry rate of over 20%.

What is even more wild is the player’s success rate when fighting those first duels. According to willminder, a social media account dedicated to professional Valorant statistics who also works with Knights Arena, TenZ wins 60% of his entry fights.

Article continues after ad

TenZ had multiple highlight moments across Sentinels’ run through over half of the entire VCT Americas league to qualify for Madrid playing Omen, KAY/O, and Yoru.

Whether the player’s run will continue against the best Valorant teams in the world remains to be seen. The last time Sentinels and TenZ were in form, they dominated the American region and won the first Riot Games-run Valorant major tournament.