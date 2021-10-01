Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin RPG : Release date, platforms, trailer, gameplay

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin marks the 35th anniversary of the franchise, so here’s everything you need to know about FF Origin’s release date, platforms and RPG gameplay.

Final Fantasy is still going strong as ever in 2021. With Square Enix’s MMO version of the title, Final Fantasy XIV Online, forever growing during the latter half of the year, the FF universe continues to welcome players both old and new.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic franchise, Square Enix announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on 1 October, 2021. The first RPG title in the series, the game has already lit a fire within longtime fans.

Advertisement

So, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about FF Origin, including the release date, platforms and awesome new trailers.

Contents

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin release date

The latest installment in the classic series will drop on March 18, 2022. However, for those that too excited to wait that long, you can play the game’s second trial version from October 1 to October 11, 2021, 7:59AM PST / 10:59AM EST / 3:59PM BST / 4:59PM CEST. Note that this is only available on PlayStation and XBOX consoles.

Additionally, preordering the Digital Standard or Digital Deluxe editions will give players 72 hour early access before the game releases.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin platforms

Stranger of Paradise will be available for players on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, as well as XBOX One & Series X|S.

Advertisement

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin trailer

Announcement trailer

The official announcement trailer dropped on 1 October and shows off some of the stunning RPG combat. Joining Neon, Jack, Ash and Jed on their adventure to cleanse the elemental crystals of the darkness that has consumed them, players will traverse fantasy and sci-fi inspired vistas to cast the plague back into the shadows where it belongs.

Deliver this world from the clutches of darkness.#StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin launches March 18 2022 on #PS5, #PS4, #Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store. Pre-order: https://t.co/9bKS8nfF42 pic.twitter.com/ewc1GSb8HI — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) October 1, 2021

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin gameplay

Building upon the game’s original turn-based combat, players will be able to explore Stranger of Paradise RPG-style.

With epic boss fights at the core of the gameplay, Jack is your assigned character. Whether or not we’ll get to try out the other three Warriors of Light remains unseen, but either way the sword and shield hero looks like he’s going to be a lot of fun to play.

Advertisement

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin editions

As with every Square Enix release, players can purchase different editions of the game. Note that physical editions are only available for PlayStation and XBOX, so if you’re on PC you can only get the digital one.

Both editions can be found below, with * denoting preorder content:

Standard Deluxe Main Game Main Game “Braveheart” Weapon * Digital Artbook “Rebellion” Weapon * Digital Mini Soundtrack Lustrous Shield * DLC Season Pass 72 hour early access * “Braveheart” Weapon * “Rebellion” Weapon * Lustrous Shield * 72 hour early access *

Those looking to preorder either of these editions can do so via the official Square Enix website. Standard will cost you $60 (£60) , whereas Deluxe is $90 (£85.)

So that’s everything we know about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin! Can’t wait until 2022 to dive into a new game, though? Here are all of our release hubs for upcoming titles:

Advertisement

Battlefield 2042 | Diablo 4 | DokeV | FFXIV Online Endwalker | Forza Horizon 5 | Forza Motorsport | Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga