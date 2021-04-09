Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint roadmap revealed with two major updates - Dexerto

Ubisoft has announced a roadmap of free content coming to their online tactical shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint involving two major updates.

Ever since the release of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint back in 2019, the title has developed a dedicated fanbase who love the game’s spin on the tactical shooter genre.

While players are still enjoying the game’s missions and modes available in the current update, fans have been looking forward to any news on upcoming content. As with any online game, it’s key the title is updated regularly to keep the gameplay fresh.

Luckily, Ubisoft has recently released a roadmap that details two major updates that will arrive in 2021. Let’s check out exactly what these updates will contain and what players can expect.

Ubisoft reveals Ghost Recon Breakpoint roadmap

In a recent post on the Ghost Recon Breakpoint news page, Ubisoft outlined their update plans for the title and what players can expect to see in 2021. They stressed their goal to meet the expectations of the players and add community-requested content with the two major updates.

But what will each of these updates contain? One is titled the Teammate Experience Update, and the other remains classified until a later date.

Teammate Experience Update

The update will focus on improving player’s experiences with their AI squad, including a brand new progression system and a new quest log. On top of this, the community can expect new rewards and a variety of passive and active abilities to unlock. This update is scheduled to go live at the end of Spring.

Title Update 4.1.0

Information on this update is currently classified, but rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as it becomes available. Despite this, we do know that the patch is scheduled for a Fall release date and is meant to be one of the biggest operations so far.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint roadmap. Fingers crossed Ubisoft releases more information on the classified operation as soon as possible.

We’ll make sure to update this article as soon as any new information becomes available.