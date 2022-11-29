Portal with RTX finally launches with DLSS 3 support & more on December 8

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Valve’s beloved Portal is getting an RTX remix with the release of Portal with RTX, which launches with Ray Tracing features, enhanced textures, and more on December 8.

Portal is the latest game to get the RTX treatment, with a handful of new features in its hands, such as Nvidia Reflex, DLSS 3, and more. Developed by Nvidia Lightspeed Studios, the brand-new refresh will be a free update for existing owners of Portal, as a piece of official downloadable content.

The brand-new DLC will be playable for those lucky enough to have an RTX-equipped GPU. The game will support both DLSS 3 for RTX 40-series GPUs, in addition to DLSS 2 for the RTX 30-series and beyond.

Portal with RTX will release on December 8, 2022. The highlight of Portal with RTX will be its high-resolution textures, high-poly models, and fully ray-traced lighting features.

Portal with RTX system requirements

Minimum Recommended Ultra Resolution 1080p, 30 FPS 1080p, 60 FPS 2160p (4K), 60 FPS Graphics preset High High Ultra GPU GeForce RTX 3060 & DLSS 2 Geforce RTX 3080 & DLSS 2 GeForce RTX 4080 & DLSS 3 Video Memory 8GB 8GB 16GB CPU Intel i7-7600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7-9700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Memory 16GB 16GB 32GB OS 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 HDD Space 25GB SSD 25GB SSD 25GB SSD

Get a 2.8x performance boost with DLSS 3

Portal with RTX will be a tough game to run, thanks to the sheer horsepower that ray tracing requires. However, lucky RTX 40-series owners will be able to get a performance increase of up to 2.8x compared to pure rasterization performance. This is thanks to DLSS 3’s headlining frame generation feature, something that we’ve already tested on the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090.

John Spitzer, Head of Lightspeed Studios for Nvidia stated: “The experience NVIDIA’s Lightspeed Studios gained working on RTX versions of renowned games such as Minecraft and Quake II gave Valve the confidence to entrust us to bring modern graphics techniques to their legendary game.”

Nvidia RTX remix is also in use here, a tool that allows developers to return to older titles, and spruce it up with a healthy helping of Ray Tracing. It appears as though the studio has also made use of Nvidia Reflex, commonly seen in competitive titles. This will allow you to check out just how much latency your PC is using, and cut down on it significantly.