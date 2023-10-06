Proton update adds updates for Steam Deck games & has key Linux features

Proton’s latest version has been released and it brings with it a tonne of updates for games on Steam Deck and desktop Linux PCs.

The latest version of Proton, 8.0-4, brings a vast amount of fixes for those gaming on a desktop with Linux. That’s right, Proton isn’t just intended for the Steam Deck, but the Linux operating system as a whole.

Proton is, to put it simply, a translation layer for Linux. It allows Windows apps to be run through Valve’s Proton layer and work as if a native Linux app. However, as it’s emulating the Windows architecture, it sometimes needs additional fixes and updates to get everything running.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Using Proton doesn’t even require SteamOS to be installed on your PC, as any Linux version that can install Steam, will have access to Proton.

This time, aside from the games we already knew making the transition from Proton Experimental to the mainline branch, it appears Valve has refocused on desktop performance.

Nvidia GPUs get better support on Linux

Those with Nvidia GPUs on Linux will now have access to nvapi, Team Green’s software to allow a Linux PC to have direct access to the GPU. While games have worked previously, this should allow them to be a little more stable.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The list includes:

Alone in the Dark

Atomic Heart

Baldur’s Gate 3

Demonologist

Desordre

Doge Simulator

Icarus

Layers of Fear

Portal Prelude RTX

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Remnant 2

Severed Steel

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Showgunners

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Strayed Lights

Trepang2

Voidtrain

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

However, the PC-focused update doesn’t mean the Steam Deck is discounted entirely. Those who have installed Battle.net for Diablo action will be thankful to know that it will stop trying to update itself now. Overwatch 2 players will also find the game will now keep connected to the controller after an online game starts.

Article continues after ad

Another routine fix includes EA’s desktop app, which is continuously broken on the Steam Deck and Linux due to the way the developers update it.

Article continues after ad

The full changelog can be found on Valve’s Proton Github page and hits some niche titles like Warhammer 40K: Boltgun.