Proton update adds updates for Steam Deck games & has key Linux features
Proton’s latest version has been released and it brings with it a tonne of updates for games on Steam Deck and desktop Linux PCs.
The latest version of Proton, 8.0-4, brings a vast amount of fixes for those gaming on a desktop with Linux. That’s right, Proton isn’t just intended for the Steam Deck, but the Linux operating system as a whole.
Proton is, to put it simply, a translation layer for Linux. It allows Windows apps to be run through Valve’s Proton layer and work as if a native Linux app. However, as it’s emulating the Windows architecture, it sometimes needs additional fixes and updates to get everything running.
Using Proton doesn’t even require SteamOS to be installed on your PC, as any Linux version that can install Steam, will have access to Proton.
This time, aside from the games we already knew making the transition from Proton Experimental to the mainline branch, it appears Valve has refocused on desktop performance.
Nvidia GPUs get better support on Linux
Those with Nvidia GPUs on Linux will now have access to nvapi, Team Green’s software to allow a Linux PC to have direct access to the GPU. While games have worked previously, this should allow them to be a little more stable.
The list includes:
- Alone in the Dark
- Atomic Heart
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Demonologist
- Desordre
- Doge Simulator
- Icarus
- Layers of Fear
- Portal Prelude RTX
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Remnant 2
- Severed Steel
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Showgunners
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Strayed Lights
- Trepang2
- Voidtrain
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Proton update brings some weirder fixes for Linux games
However, the PC-focused update doesn’t mean the Steam Deck is discounted entirely. Those who have installed Battle.net for Diablo action will be thankful to know that it will stop trying to update itself now. Overwatch 2 players will also find the game will now keep connected to the controller after an online game starts.
Another routine fix includes EA’s desktop app, which is continuously broken on the Steam Deck and Linux due to the way the developers update it.
The full changelog can be found on Valve’s Proton Github page and hits some niche titles like Warhammer 40K: Boltgun.