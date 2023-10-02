Proton update finally fixes Steam Deck Starfield bug & adds even more games

A new update to Valve’s Proton has fixed some major issues in Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered, along with a fairly odd bug in Starfield.

Proton, Valve’s translation layer to run Windows games on Linux, has received a new update. Nestled in the latest Experimental version, Valve has fixed some key issues for games running on either a Linux desktop or the Steam Deck.

The main games in question are Starfield, Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered, as well as a few fixes for recent “regressions”. These are things that have broken in recent Proton updates.

While a full deep list is available on the Proton Github page, the most interesting tidbits come from the fixes to the above games. This includes Starfield not being able to save images through the photo mode.

Yes, the Steam Deck can run Crysis

Crytex/EA

Meanwhile, the Crysis 2 and 3 Remaster fixes appear to be focused on the growing Linux contingent. While the Steam Deck can certainly use ray tracing, we doubt the Proton fix is focused on the handheld console. Both Crysis 2 and 3 received the following fixes:

Fixed Crysis 3 being unable to launch properly due to failed authorization

Fixed Crysis 3 Administrative Approval EA App Window being corrupted on Nvidia

Fixed Crysis 2 Remastered showing only a black screen for some users

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered no longer hang when going in-game when raytracing is enabled

It appears Valve has fixed common issues with the two Crysis games and particular hangups that the game can run into. Things like crashing, or other strange bugs. Remember, Proton is emulating the Windows environment to let the software talk to the hardware. Weird issues that don’t appear on Windows itself are commonplace on Linux.

Valve adds support for even more games in Proton

NACON

The following games have also been worked on to support Proton. While we don’t think anyone wanted Gollum, it’s still great to see Valve putting in the work to ensure most new releases work out of the box. Regardless of quality.

It’s also great to see a bunch of older titles get support. We’ve had Stranger’s Wrath HD installed for months, hoping that it’d become playable one day.