SteelSeries teams up with Bungie for limited-edition Destiny 2: Lightfall collab

Looking to arm yourself up for Destiny 2: Lightfall? SteelSeries and Bungie have revealed a limited-edition collaboration just in time for launch.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is almost here, and along with it comes a handful of brand-new accessories that diehard Guardians will be fighting in the Crucible over to get their hands on. The collection includes everything from headsets, mice, mousepads, and even more. You’ll also be able to grab limited-edition cosmetics along with some items, to boot.

The entire Destiny 2: Lightfall collection

SteelSeries

First up is the Arctis 7+, an accomplished headset that we absolutely love using. Though it has been superseded by the Arctis Nova 7 headset, it’s still a fantastic pickup for gamers with several different consoles who don’t want to pick up more than a single headset for gaming. Should you want to customize your existing Nova Pro headset, you can also grab a booster pack, where you can customize your headset with a Destiny 2: Lightfall design.

Also available is the Aerox 5 Wireless, a lightweight mouse that has up to 180 hours of battery life, which can also be appropriately paired with the QcK Prism XL mousepad, which is also styled with a Destiny 2 graphic. Rounding out the pack is a pair of Kontrolfreek thumbsticks, which are laser-etched with a purple color scheme.

Pricing for the drop begins at $34.99, ranging all the way up to $179.99 for the gorgeous headset.

Arctis 7+ Wireless Headset | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition: $179.99

Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition: $149.99

QcK Prism XL Mousepad | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition: $69.99

Nova Booster Pack | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition: $34.99

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition: $19.99

Exclusive cosmetics for Destiny 2

Picking up many of these items in the collection will also net you cosmetics to redeem in Destiny 2. You’ll be able to grab the Viral Celebration emote in addition to the Luminescent Precision emblem on most of these products, aside from the Nova Pro Booster pack.

Where to buy the SteelSeries x Destiny 2: Lightfall collection

The collection will be dropping over on the official Steelseries store, Bungie store, and Kontrolfreek.com. We’ve dropped a handy link to the SteelSeries store below so you don’t miss out on the drop.

