Leaks reveal the RTX 4070 Ti could “easily match” the RTX 3090 Ti

Sayem Ahmed . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

The RTX 4080 and RTX 4070, Nvidia’s next-generation mainstream graphics cards have just had their first performance benchmarks leak, and they look extremely powerful. An alleged RX 4070 Ti could also be just as powerful as the current RTX 3090 Ti.

Though it might be tempting to pick up a cheap, current-generation graphics card as prices continue to fall, those hungry for performance might want to wait a little bit longer for Nvidia’s RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 to release.

The RTX 4070 Ti could be just as powerful as an RTX 3090 Ti

Just a few hours ago, Kopite7Kimi revealed that the full-fat version of the AD104 chip, the same one currently expected to release in the RTX 4070, could “Easily match” the RTX 3090 Ti.

This is no mean feat. To achieve this, the company is boosting the RTX 4070’s power limits by 100W over to 400W in order to achieve these results, alongside arming the card with 12GB of blazing-fast GDDR6X memory.

RTX 4080 and 4070 Time Spy Extreme leaked benchmarks

Notorious leaker Kopite7Kimi has just revealed performance results in Time Spy Extreme for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080, and even we were surprised at just how fast the next generation of graphics cards is shaping up to be.

Should these rumors hold water, then the RTX 4070 will be around as fast as an RTX 3090, achieving a score of 10,000 in Time Spy Extreme. This of course comes at the cost of power, where the 4070 is currently pipped to draw a staggering 300W of power to achieve these results.

However, judging from the current early benchmarks we’ve seen, it might be the best performance-per-watt card of the Lovelace generation that we’ve seen so far.

The RTX 4080 on the other hand manages to double the power of the RTX 3080, meaning that you can expect a 3DMark score of around 15,000. However, this also comes at the cost of the power once again, meaning that you can expect to draw 420W of power to push those kinds of numbers.

We also previously saw that the RTX 4090 is currently expected to pull around 19,000 in the same test.

This makes the wait for the RTX 4080 and 4070 even more unbearable, as the cards were allegedly delayed to 2023.