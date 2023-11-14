Redditor finds unreleased RTX 4090 Ti & it’s absolutely massive

The RTX 4090 Ti has reared its head once again, this time by a Redditor, and the GPU is still as hilariously large as all those leaks from months ago.

Some modern PC builders are prone to complaining about the size of modern graphics cards, sighing about how much space they take up, the amount of power they suck up, and the heat they generate. A new discovery by a Reddit user, however, shows that it could have been so much worse.

Article continues after ad

Even before the official launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series, rumors claimed that there would be an even more powerful variant of the RTX 4090. It was named variously as the RTX 4090 Ti, or occasionally as the extremely apt moniker ‘Titan Ada’. Nvidia ultimately decided not to release this version of the card, and it faded away into obscurity, the only remnants of its existence passed around on Reddit and other news reports. Until now.

Article continues after ad

The legendary giant was real

ExperteVallah

A Reddit post unearthed the legend, showing the GeForce 4090 Ti– the Titan Ada was real.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It was also utterly massive, with a large mainboard orientated perpendicular to the motherboard, along with a huge cooling system that takes up four entire slots. When placed alongside an Nvidia Titan RTX card, the RTX 4090 Ti prototype utterly dwarfs it, giving rise to thoughts on how on earth this thing would even fit into a standard ATX case, never mind anything smaller.

It is still unconfirmed if this card was intended to carry the Titan Ada or the RTX 4090 Ti model name, but a paper label found by the original Reddit poster gamer4life with the card showed the name as GeForce RTX 4090 Ti.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The reasons why Nvidia ultimately canceled the RTX 4090 Ti are unknown, and speculation has largely filled the gap. Perhaps plans for the supposedly upcoming 40 Super series were already in motion? If so, perhaps we could catch a glimpse of what could have been when Nvidia makes its keynote at CES next year.