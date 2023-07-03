Rumored RTX 4090 Ti cooler appears again & it’s still ridiculously thick

A new video has surfaced, with what many assume to be the huge cooler for what appears for a potential RTX 4090 Ti. It’s still really, really big.

Remember the rumored RTX 4090 Ti cooler that was leaked last week? Well, it’s back, and this time on video. The GPU has been long rumored, and will likely be the most powerful graphics card in Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace lineup. But, whether or not your case will actually have room for it is another matter entirely.

The four-slot behemoth is not dissimilar to other designs that we saw rolled out at Computex not long ago, giving credence to the idea that a 4090 Ti could be real, and coming to market.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter by Hassan Mujtaba, we can see the four-slot design clearly.

Though, there is seemingly no PCB housed inside. On the cooler itself, you get Nvidia’s signature Founder’s Edition design, which we’ve been in love with since the style was introduced with the RTX 30-series graphics cards. This time, we more clearly see comparisons against what appears to be the dual-slot 40-series cooler, as seen on the likes of the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti.

Though, the cooler on the massive GPU only has a single power input, meaning that the GPU is likely not to drink more than 600W. Interestingly, the design of the 12VHWPR connector itself has also had a small revision.

Will the 12VHPWR connector be the same?

Nvidia and PCI-SIG have now officially changed up the melting 12VHWPR connector. With a GPU that could potentially drink even more power than a 4090 in the works, it’s a given that the companies will want to protect as many consumers as possible. Since it was deduced that improper connections were to blame for melting ports, there is now a latch to ensure that there is no room for error.

Also, the new connector will have built-in safeguards in the sense pins to detect any improper connections. The first of these will be MSI’s version, which actually debuted at Computex several weeks ago.

So, it’s likely that whenever we do see a 4090 Ti come to market, it will come with enhanced safety features to ensure no more melting power cables.