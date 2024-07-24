RTX 5090 might not be the most powerful Blackwell GPU claims leaker

A new leak suggests that Nvidia is working on a new Titan GPU that will surpass even the mighty RTX 5090.

Though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to be the flagship for Nvidia’s next generation of graphics cards, a new leak suggests that an even more powerful GPU might be in development.

The information comes courtesy of RedGamingTech, and was later confirmed by reliable Nvidia insider Kopite7kimi. This leak points to a ‘Titan AI’ card based on the GB202 graphics processor. Compared with the leaked specifications of the RTX 5090, a Blackwell Titan card could deliver up to 15% higher performance.

That said, much of what we know about the RTX 50 series comes from leaks and rumors and has not yet been confirmed by Nvidia.

Kopite has confirmed that at least one card in Nvidia’s next-generation graphics card lineup will use the ‘Big Blackwell’ GB202 GPU. It is unknown if this will be the RTX 5090, an RTX 5090 Ti, or the rumored ‘Titan AI’.

On Twitter/X, Kopite said: “The biggest problem is whether it will actually be used for sale. Titan based on Ada Lovelace also exists, but it has never been sold.” This probably refers to the card known as either the Titan RTX or the RTX 4090 Ti.

The RTX 4090 Ti never made it to market, though prototypes have been found. If Nvidia had pushed it to full production, it would have been the most powerful graphics card that Nvidia had ever produced. It would also have been massive, featuring a colossal four-slot cooler.

Nvidia may decide that the Titan AI card is likewise not suitable for the consumer market. With even the most optimistic estimate of the RTX 50 series still months away, we can only wait and see what form the Blackwell product lineup will take.