Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti and its massive size leaks once again

What could potentially be the cooler for an RTX 4090 Ti has leaked once again, in new images which show off its immense size.

Social media strikes once again, as users have continued to leak out the chassis for what could be an upcoming RTX 4090 Ti. This has happened multiple times already, helping the rumors start to solidify further.

The images also align with previous leaks, though some believe that this may still just be an engineering sample, never to be used in a commercial GPU. This was found via Chinese social media then shared on Twitter. The new graphics card appears to be a quad-slot card. So, nothing too strange when looking at GPU coolers shown off at Computex.

The images showcase that it retains a similar overall length to the likes of the RTX 4090 cooler, while also being much thicker, and featuring a differently-placed power slot and vertical display outputs.

Current rumors position a potential 4090 Ti as the replacement for the updated Titan RTX. Nvidia’s Titan line is often reserved for souped-up variations of what is available on the market but hasn’t seen an entry since the RTX 2000 days.

Interestingly, there are also signs that the PCB would be vertically mounted, a first for a GPU of this kind.

The design of the card appears to confirm that the Titan brand might be dead, as the card clearly features 4090 plastered all over it.

To lend credence to the rumor, a shipping manifest was found previously detailing card parts matched with previous rumors from renowned leakers like Kopite7kimi. Nvidia is rumored to pack the 4090 Ti with 48GB VRAM and a 384-bit bus.

For comparison, the Nvidia RTX 4090 currently houses 24GB VRAM on a 384-bit bus.

The good news is that the 4090 Ti might not use the 900 watts of power that was previously rumored. Spotted on the card is one 16-pin connector, meaning it can’t go over 600W at peak usage. It still means that hopeful owners will have to go overboard with their power supplies.