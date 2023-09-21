Razer celebrates Dolce & Gabbana merch collab with RGB gaming chair

Razer has just revealed their merch collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, and they’re celebrating it with an RGB gaming chair.

RazerCon 2023 has taken place in collaboration with star Twitch group OTK on September 21, 2023, where the gaming company revealed a plethora of new products.

One of those is their collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana that includes various apparel, as well as D&G branded Razer products.

Among those products is a concept RGB version of the Razer Enki that is compatible with the Chroma ecosystem.

Razer created an RGB Enki chair that you can’t buy

Revealed during the stream on September 21, Razer celebrated their collab with Dolce & Gabbana with an RGB Razer Enki chair.

Compatible with Razer Chroma, the chair shows various RGB lights on the back and front through iconic D&G logos.

As it’s been made as a concept, Razer isn’t putting it up for sale just yet.

Razer/Dolce & Gabbana

That doesn’t mean they’re not making a Dolce & Gabbana chair, though, as they also revealed a non-Chroma RGB version that sports D&G’s iconic logo in gold and black.

They also announced various other products and apparel as a part of the collaboration, including a t-shirt sporting one of Razer’s first logo designs.

Razer/Dolce & Gabbana

Razer also created a Dolce & Gabbana version of the Barracuda headset that fans should love. To check out more of the collab, head over to their website.

